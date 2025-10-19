2025-26: Mercyhurst University

2024-25 Review:

The Mercyhurst Lakers are hoping to have a resilient season after finishing last year with a 4-27-4 record and falling to Canisius 2-0 in the opening round of the Atlantic Hockey America Tournament. 2025-26 will mark the final season as Head Coach for Rick Gotkin who has been the bench boss since the Lakers' second Division III season in 1988. Gotkin will be succeeded by current Assistant Coach Tom Peffall in 2026-27. The Lakers hope to end coach Gotkin's tenure on a high note!

Key Departures:

Mickey Burns joined the ECHL’s Atlanta Gladiators on a one year extension after leading the Lakers in goals, tying for first in points, and finishing third in penalty minutes. Before departing, the alternate captain notched 21 points (10 goals +21 assists) in 32 games. Dustin Geregach will face off against Burns a substantial amount this season, as the blueliner will suit up for the ECHL’s Norfolk Admirals. Geregach accumulated a team high 14 assists in 35 games before going pro. Goaltender Carter McPhail jumped on board with the Single A Federal Prospects Hockey League’s Athens Rock Lobsters. Given his .910 save percentage through 22 games on a weathered Mercyhurst team, I expect to see McPhail joining a SPHL or ECHL team in some form or fashion sooner rather than later.

Next Men Up:

Senior John Larkin, who transferred from Ohio State, is a very intense physical player who didn’t get a lot of ice time with the Buckeyes through three seasons. In his last season of junior hockey with the Austin Bruins, Larkin put up 122 penalty minutes in 49 contests throughout 2021-22. His edge will fit the Lakers and Atlantic Hockey America style more than the Big Ten. I’d also expect to see Dominik Bartecko take the next step in his game. His freshman year was solid with 12 points (6 goals + 6 assists) in 31 games. However, given his history of 83 points (32 goals + 51 assists) through 59 games 2023-24 with the New Jersey Titans, it would be surprising if his production didn’t increase. Finally, freshman Will Schumacher should fit in nicely with his wealth of junior experience. The Prior Lake, MN native split last season between the BCHL’s Vernon Vipers and the Victoria Grizzlies. Schumacher also made a pit stop with the USHL’s Waterloo Black Hawks before captaining the NAHL’s Wisconsin Windigo. This leadership will no doubt come in handy as Mercyhurst continues their rebuild. Former Windigo play-by-play man and current Amarillo Wranglers broadcaster Daniel Wiitanen said, “When it comes to Schumacher’s game, the two greatest things in his wheelhouse are his vision and his speed. Due to his vision and speed on the ice, he’s the exact person you can have when you need an offensive spark coupled with speed.”

The Road Ahead:

Mercyhurst’s most pressing need is in net. With four goalies, one in each academic year, the Lakers look to find a rock on which to commence their rebuild. However, the grit and physicality from new players should win them more games than last season.