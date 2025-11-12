2025-26 Preview: Alaska Anchorage

2024-25 Review:

The Alaska Anchorage Seawolves finished their 2024-25 season with a 6-23-5 record.

Key Departures:

The Seawolves will be without 11 of their players from last season, including forward, Tanner Edwards. Edwards played one season for the Seawolves and tallied 8 points in 31 games played. He is now with the South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL. Defenseman, Dylan Finlay, has transferred to Northeastern after three seasons with Alaska Anchorage. Last season he scored 10 points in 28 games played.

Next Men Up:

The Seawolves bolstered their roster this offseason with 11 new players including 6 transfers from other programs. Forward, Tanyon Bajzer, comes from Miami; forward, Henry Bartle, comes from Michigan Tech; defenseman, Dominic Foglia, comes from Colgate; defenseman, David Jesus, comes from Windsor; and forwards, Luke Johnson and Bryce Monrean come from Alaska.

The Road Ahead:

The Alaska Anchorage Seawolves are currently 1-5-0 with their only win coming against #6 Denver with a thrilling 4-3 OT win. They will next travel to Massachusetts to play Bentley in a doubleheader on November 14th and 15th.

