2025-26 Preview: Army West Point

2024-25 Review:

The Army Black Knights had a 16-20-2 record before falling to the College of the Holy Cross in game two, 5-1, of the Atlantic Hockey America semifinals on March 15.

Key Departures:

Two important pieces joined the active service after last season. Hard-hitting Michael Sacco was an important presence for the Black Knights last season. The two year captain put up 11 points (2 goals +9 assists) in 38 games while leading Army with 35 penalty minutes. Sacco has a history of guiding teams, captaining the North American Hockey League’s Odessa Jackalopes during the 2019-20 season. His impactful leadership will be missed on the ice. Mac Gadowski was an offensive factory last season before transferring to Penn State. He finished first among his mates in all three offensive categories with 16 goals, 26 assists, and 42 points.

Next Men Up:

Lukas McCloskey lets his intense play speak wherever he goes. He played the majority of last season with the Western Hockey League’s Wenatchee Wild and had previously spent time there when they were a part of the BCHL. At 6’3” and 216 pounds, McCloskey has an imposing presence and makes opponents’ lives difficult. Wenatchee Wild Broadcaster Austin Druade said of McCloskey, “Lukas brought us great size, but he's also a smart kid and a mobile kid, and a great competitor. He is very hard to play against. He's not a brash sort of personality, but his game does the talking for him. Obviously, we had to let him go when we [Wenatchee] moved to the WHL, but he fit in right away when CHL players gained eligibility & he was able to play for us again.” This versatility no doubt will serve McCloskey well as a member of Army West Point.

Brock Jones is someone who has impressed me since his prep school days at the Nichols School. He is a two way, yet very physical forward that is an asset to any team he plays for. As captain of the North American Hockey League’s Philadelphia Rebels, Jones was electric. Jones put up 49 points (11 goals + 38 assists) in 57 games with 125 penalty minutes in the same span. These numbers put the forward first on Philadelphia in both assists and penalty minutes.

Speedy forward Kareem El-Bashir brings some extra zip to the Army offense. His agility, speed, and high hockey IQ earned El-Bashir top minutes with the North American Hockey League’s Maryland Black Bears. This ice time and attributes paid dividends for his squad as his 16 goals were 2nd among Maryland players. El-Bashir’s knowledge of the game was no doubt bolstered by his father, Tarik El-Bashir, a Washington Capitals insider for Monumental Sports Network and rinkside reporter for NHL on TNT.

Wrapping up our next men up is senior forward Joey Dosan. Dosan is a resilient player who has overcome a lot of injury adversity. Scouts describe his game as having continued improvement to compliment his size, strength, decision making, and is an exceptional leader. The Black Knights are hoping he can replicate more of his production from the North American Hockey League’s Springfield Jr. Blues, where he put up a solid 28 points (12 goals +16 assists) in 45 games.