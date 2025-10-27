2025-26 Preview Augustana University

2024-25 Review:

The Augustana University Vikings finished their second Division I season with an 18-13-4 record before falling to Bemidji State University in game three of the CCHA Quarterfinals.

Key Departures:

Three pieces joined the professional ranks after graduation. After playing his senior and graduate seasons with the Vikings, defenseman Uula Ruikka returned to his native Finland, where he signed a two year deal with renowned club Jokerit. Ruikka moves the puck well from the blue line and will no doubt enjoy the comforts of home. Swedish forward Simon Falk was a solid producer for Augustana with a respectable 16 points (5 goals + 11 assists). He reunites with his twin brother Karl for Lillehammer in Eliteserien, the highest Norwegian hockey league. The brothers previously played together with the now defunct Minnesota Magicians of the North American Hockey League and the University of Alaska-Fairbanks. The most significant departure from last season is the leading goal scorer, Luke Mobley. Mobley notched a team high 13 goals through 34 games before joining the ECHL’s Iowa Heartlanders on March 12. He later inked a one year extension with the team on July 17.

Next Men Up:

Speedy, agile, and elusive. Jacob Jastrzebski is all these things. Watching him last season with the Des Moines Buccaneers was a treat. During his first USHL season, Jastrzebski sped around the opposition, and his nifty shot led to some highlight reel goals while. He also showed budding promise in the faceoff circle, which, if honed, can add an extra tool to his skillset, having suited up as both a center and winger. Jastrzebski could transition well into the college game by harnessing his innate skating ability. An impactful producer transferring from Ferris State University, junior forward Cole Burtch will add a scoring touch to the Vikings. In 2024-25, Burtch led the Ferris State Bulldogs with 19 assists, 26 points, and 34 penalty minutes. Burtch’s offense with an edge should add an extra layer to Augustana’s forecheck. Home is where the heart is, and for Sioux Falls native Landon Fandel, there’s no place to play Division I hockey like in your own backyard. Fandel is a physical, yet puck moving defenseman who can help kickstart rushes. I also had the chance to watch Fandel on a number of occasions last season, where he played with the USHL’s Tri-City Storm. His intense, streamlined approach to defense earned him 54 penalty minutes in 48 games. If Fandel can build upon his breakout skills from last season, he very well may get above average minutes as a freshman.

The Road Ahead:

The Augustana Vikings are in a unique position. They recruited well and didn’t lose any players to the portal this offseason. Christian Manz will take the next steps in his game as a sophomore goalie while splitting time with junior Josh Kotai. With additions on both sides of the puck and a proven winner in Hunter Bischoff as captain, Augustana should take a step forward from last season and could surprise many in the CCHA.