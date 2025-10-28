2025-26 Preview: Bemidji State University

2024-25 Review:

The Bemidji State Beavers had a 15-8-5 record before falling to Minnesota State Mankato in the Mason Cup Semifinals 4-0 on March 15.

Key Departures:

Bemidji State had three important players join the ECHL ranks. Starting goalie Mattias Sholl headed to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the end of his senior season before signing a one-year extension with the AHL’s Ontario Reign. During 37 games with the Beavers, Sholl went 14-17-5 with 2 shutouts, a .897 save percentage and 2.81 goals allowed average. A balanced offensive producer, Eric Martin hopes to light it up with the Indy Fuel. Martin notched 23 points (10 goals +13 assists) in 37 outings. These numbers put him third in goals and points, while finishing second in points. Finally, Captain Jackson Jutting saddled up with the Kansas City Mavericks following his fifth NCAA season, third with Bemidji State. Jutting’s 14 goals in 38 games led the Beavers, while his 22 points were third.

Next Men Up:

Luckily for the Beavers, junior Raythan Robbins should slot into the Sholl’s old spot in the crease seamlessly. I had the pleasure of broadcasting Robbins’ games during his time in Muskegon. His previously strong lateral movement has only improved since joining the Beavers. In three contests last season, Robbins went 2-1 with a .943 save percentage and 1.66 goals allowed average. He is your clear cut starter in net. NHL blood comes to Bemidji State’s lineup from the OHL’s Guelph Storm. Max Namestnikov, younger brother of Winnipeg Jets forward Vladislav, has averaged at or around a point per game through four OHL campaigns. Namestnikov plays a heavy forechecking style and likes to drive hard to the dirty areas of the ice while not being afraid to lay the body. He’s a jack of all trades and should contribute both offensively and physically for the Beavers. An in your face blueliner, Maxon Vig has grit to his game. Vig was selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the seventh round, 209th overall, from the USHL’s Cedar Rapids RoughRiders. At 6’2” and 212 pounds, Vig disrupted forechecks while contributing to his own with 32 points (10 goals +22 assists) in 62 games with 85 penalty minutes in the same span. He is an important addition on the Bemidji defense.

The Road Ahead:

The Beavers added intense competitors to their lineup through the CHL and freshmen. If Bemidji State hits their opponents hard and is stingy on defense, they could go further in the Mason Cup this year.