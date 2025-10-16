2025-26 Preview: Bentley University

2024-25 Review:

The Bentley Falcons finished 2024-25 with an Atlantic Hockey America Championship over the College of the Holy Cross on March 22, before falling to Boston College in the NCAA Regional 3-1.

Key Departures:

Three key defensemen either graduated or joined the professional ranks. Alternate Captain Tucker Hodgson graduated after the 2024-25 season and at the time of publication, had not signed professionally. Hodgson played a shutdown role for the Falcons' blue line while putting up a respectable 7 points (3 goals + 4 assists) in 40 games. Sam Duerr was a versatile defenseman for Bentley last season. He moved the puck well, while also being thoughtful with his physicality around with only 12 penalty minutes in 37 games. Duerr heads to the top French hockey league, Ligue Magnus, joining Anglet. Nick Bochen is a more offensive defenseman who has an edge to his game. His two way game was an important piece for Bentley in 2024-25. The North Vancouver, BC native tied for a team leading 31 PIMs and 2nd in assists with 21 assists. Bochen signed a professional contract with Vimmerby HC of HockeyAllsvenskan, the second-tier Swedish league. Additionally, goaltenders Connor Hasley and Max Beckford transferred to Arizona State University and Minnesota State Mankato, respectively.

Next Men Up:

On the goaltending front, the Falcons brought in three new netminders. Graduate student netminder Easton Hesse transferred from Lake Superior State University. Freshman Lukas Swedin joins Bentley from the Minot Minotauros of the North American Hockey League (NAHL), while also having USHL experience with the Muskegon Lumberjacks in 2023. Jack Erickson starts his collegiate career from NAHL, coming from the Colorado Grit. Erickson put up stellar numbers on a defensively challenged Grit team, earning a .918 save percentage and 2.59 goals average last season. A defensive, yet active blueliner from the OHL, Alec Leonard, should transition seamlessly into Bentley. Leonard knows what it takes to win, capturing an OHL Championship in 2024 with the London Knights. In the press release discussing Leonard’s acquisition by the Owen Sound Attack, Owen Sound General Manager Dale DeGray had high praise for Leonard saying, “We were looking for an experienced puck moving defenseman who brings some grit to the game. Alec checks all those boxes off for us.” In the same mold as Leonard, Jack Farrell is an active defenseman who gets involved in the play. Coming from the BCHL’s West Kelowna Warriors, Farrell plays a very in your face style, finishing with 13 points (4 goals + 9 assists) in 50 games with 31 penalty minutes. His former Warrior teammate and current Portland Winterhawk Ben Miller discussed Farrell’s edgework and work ethic. “Jack is a mature freshman with a high compete level and is a talented skater,” Miller said. “Jack’s skating helps him kill plays early, while recovering quickly.”

The Road Ahead:

Bentley reloaded their defense first game with both freshmen and transfers alike. If the Falcons are true to form, remaining stingy with goals, they could go further in the NCAA Tournament this year.