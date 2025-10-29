2025-26 Preview: Bowling Green State University

2024-25 Review:

The Bowling Green State University Falcons earned an 18-4-4 record before losing to the University of St. Thomas in the Mason Cup semifinals 3-1 on March 15.

Key Departures:

A large blue line presence at 6’4” and 218 pounds, Tommy Pasanen returned to his native Germany after graduation. Pasanen used his imposing frame to rack up a team second 37 penalty minutes in 35 games. Löwen Frankfurt of the Deutschland Eishockey League (DEL) signed him on April 17. Senior netminder Christian Stoever also headed overseas after posting a 12-3-3 record with 3 shutouts, a .942 save percentage, and 1.76 goals allowed average through 18 outings. Stoever headed to the renowned Cardiff Devils of the Elite Ice Hockey League in the United Kingdom. After watching his journey through juniors and college very closely, it will be interesting to see what he does at the professional level. Defensive defenseman Ben Wozney chose a French connection for his next stop, inking a deal with the Corsaires de Nantes of the second French Division. Finally, Captain Ryan O’Hara stayed in North America, hopping on an extensionwith the Greenville Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL. O’Hara led the Falcons with 33 points in 36 games while finishing second on his squad, earning 11 goals.

Next Men Up:

Brian Lonergan looks to make an impact off the jump in his freshman season through his knowledge of winning and puck moving skills. Lonergan won the 2024 USHL Clark Cup with the Fargo Force before spending last season with the Omaha Lancers. Lonergan added stability and speed to the back end, as seen in this clip. His character is incredible, and he makes his defensive partners better, both of which will be an asset to Bowling Green. 2023 Winnipeg Jets draft pick Conor Levis brings unique experience to the Falcons. Levis spent five seasons in the Western Hockey League, scoring around a point per game in that span. The Vancouver, BC native also has AHL experience, suiting up in two games while on an Amateur Tryout in April 2024. The two games with the Manitoba Moose may give Levis a window into what it takes to elevate himself and his teammates in his freshman season. USports transfer Tyler Palmer adds depth to the goaltending position. Palmer came over from the University of Alberta. It’s no wonder that he was selected an Edmonton Oilers Emergency Backup Goaltender based on his impressive 13-4-1 record, 3 shutouts, .915 save percentage, and 2.11 goals allowed average through 18 games. At the time of publication, Palmer has won his first two starts.

The Road Ahead:

The Falcons have six seniors on their roster for this year, while reloading spots left vacant through players with a wide variety of experience. How well they integrate with the existing roster will make the difference this year.