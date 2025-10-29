2025-26 Preview: Clarkson

2024-25 Review:

The Clarkson Golden Knights finished off 2024-25 with a 24-12-3 record including a solid 15-6-1 record in conference play. Last season was head coach, Jean-François Houle's, first one at the helm with Clarkson, where he led them to their first ECAC Championship game since the 2018-19 season, ultimately losing to Cornell, 3-1.

Key Departures:

The Golden Knights will be without their top scoring forward and their top scoring defenseman from 2024-25 in Ayrton Martino (51 points in 39 games) and Trey Taylor (29 points in 39 games) as both have moved on to play in the Dallas Stars organization for their AHL affiliate, the Texas Stars. Workhorse goaltender, Ethan Langenegger, has also moved on and is now playing with the Syracuse Crunch of the AHL. Langenegger played in 35 games last season, going 22-10-2 and putting up a respectable .914 save percentage.

Next Men Up:

Leading the way for new arrivals for the Golden Knights is 23 year-old goaltender, Shane Soderwall. He transferred from Division III Curry College after putting up very impressive numbers last season (28 games played, 24-4-0, .945 save percentage, 1.47 goals against average), earning himself the 2025 Sid Watson Award as Division III's best player voted on by the coaches. Soderwall will look to be a competent replacement for the departing Ethan Langenegger. The Golden Knights also bring on 2023 NHL Draft Pick defenseman, Matthew Mayich. The 20 year-old defenseman comes to Clarkson after playing four seasons with the OHL's Ottawa 67's. Mayich put up 42 points in 66 games last season.

The Road Ahead:

The Clarkson Golden Knights are off to a sluggish start at 2-4, however, their two wins came against top-10 teams in #4 Penn State and #8 North Dakota. I believe that Clarkson has a good chance to make it back to the ECAC Championship this season with potential for more as long as the con continue to build upon last season. The Golden Knights will next face Michigan Tech at home on October 31st.

