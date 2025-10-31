2025-26 Preview: Colgate

2024-25 Review:

The Colgate Raiders finished the 2024-25 season 18-15-3 with an ECAC record of 13-7-2. They were swept in the ECAC tournament quarterfinal series against Cornell 2-0.

Key Departures:

Forward, Brett Chorske is a major loss for the Raiders, as he moves on to the AHL's Charlotte Checkers. Chorske led the Raiders in points last season, almost at a point-per-game mark, with 34 points in 36 games played. Another forward loss for the Raiders is Alex DiPaolo, who signed with the Maine Mariners of the ECHL after graduating this past year. DiPaolo tallied 26 points in 32 games last season for the Raiders.

Next Men Up:

The Raiders have brought in goaltender, Reid Dyck from the WHL's Swift Current Broncos. where he played 5 seasons. Last season, Dyck put up an .890 save percentage in 47 games played. He will look to share the crease with returning senior goaltender, Andrew Takacs. Dyck was selected by the Boston Bruins in the 6th round of the 2022 NHL Draft. Also joining the Raiders this season is Arizona State transfer, Joshua Niedermayer. The son of NHL legend, Scott Niedermayer, will look to return to the NCAA ranks this season after taking a season off from the NCAA to play in the USHL's Dubuque Fighting Saints where he put up 25 points in 56 games.

The Road Ahead:

The Colgate Raiders are currently 2-3-1 this season and next host the RIT Tigers in a doubleheader starting tonight, October 31st. Next weekend, they will begin ECAC play when they travel to play Dartmouth and Harvard on November 7th and 8th respectively.

