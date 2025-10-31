2025-26 Preview: Cornell

2024-25 Review:

The Cornell Big Red finished the 2024-25 season as back-to-back ECAC champions after defeating Clarkson 3-1 in the finals. They won their regional semi-final game against Michigan State, 4-3, but were defeated in the regional final to eventual NCAA Tournament runner-up Boston University, in a heartbreaking 3-2 overtime game. Their 2024-25 record was 19-11-6 with a 10-8-4 record in ECAC play.

Key Departures:

Dalton Bancroft is probably the biggest loss for the Big Red going into this season. After playing three successful seasons with the Big Red, Bancroft signed a contract with the Boston Bruins organization. In 103 total games, Bancroft tallied 79 points, including 27 points in 36 games last season, good for 2nd on the team.

Next Men Up:

Leading scorer, Ryan Walsh returns for his third season in a Big Red sweater, putting up 31 points in 36 games. The 22 year-old will look to continue finding the back of the net and build his stock after the Boston Bruins drafted him in 2023. Cornell is also bringing in a slew of new talent including 21 year-old defenseman, Michael Fisher. Fisher played for the Penticton Vees of the BCHL last season, tallying 14 assists in 35 games from the blue line. He was drafted by the San Jose Sharks in 2022, 76th overall. Alexis Cournoyer is a fresh goaltender joining the Big Red this upcoming season. Coming from the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles of the QMJHL, the 19 year-old goaltender will look to take on some of the workload this season. Last year, Cournoyer posted a fantastic .942 save percentage and 1.82 goals against average in 21 games played for the Eagles.

The Road Ahead:

The Cornell Big Red begin their season tonight, October 31st, when they travel to take on #13 Massachusetts in a two-game series in what is expected to be two tightly contested games. With the new additions to the Big Red team this season, they will for sure be a formidable threat in the ECAC and beyond.

Related

2025-26 Preview: Colgate

Raiders navigate key departures and welcome NHL draft pick and decorated transfer. Can they rebound for the 2025-26 season?