2025-26 Preview: Dartmouth

2024-25 Review:

The Dartmouth Big Green finished the 2024-25 campaign with an 18-13-2 record including a 12-9-1 record in ECAC play. In the ECAC Tournament, the Big Green defeated St. Lawrence in the first round, 6-2, won the quarterfinal series against Union, two games to none, but were defeated by Clarkson in the semifinal, 4-1.

Key Departures:

2021 NHL Draft Pick, Cooper Flinton has graduated from Dartmouth and signed a contract in the Tampa Bay Lightning organization, currently playing for their AHL affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch. The 22 year-old forward tallied 24 points in 32 games played last season for Dartmouth. Forward Luke Haymes departs Dartmouth after three solid seasons and is currently playing for the Toronto Marlies of the AHL. He posted 18 points in 22 games played last season.

Next Men Up:

Dartmouth welcomes back their top two scorers from last season in defenseman, C.J. Foley, and forward, Nikita Nikora. Foley enters his third season in a Big Green sweater after posting 30 points in 33 games played last season. Foley was also a finalist for ECAC Player of the year. Nikora is also entering his third season for Dartmouth and also put up 30 points last season. The Big Green also have brought in some new talent for the 2025-26 campaign including 21 year-old forward, Nathan Morin. Morin played the last three seasons with the Chilliwack Chiefs of the BCHL, and put up 47 points in 53 games last season.

The Road Ahead:

The Dartmouth Big Green look to build upon last season and make another strong push in the ECAC Tournament. They take the first steps on that path when they open up the season tonight, November 1st, on the road against Stonehill.

