2025-26 Preview: Lindenwood

2024-25 Review:

The Lindenwood Lions finished their 2024-25 season with an 8-22-2 record, capping off their 3rd NCAA Division I season.

Key Departures:

The Lions will be without leading scorer and captain, David Gagnon, after the 25 year-old graduated and signed a contract to play with the Greensboro Gargoyles if the ECHL. In his 4th season with Lindenwood last year, Gagnon tallied 28 points in 32 games played. Starting goaltender, Owen Bartoszkiewicz transferred to Michigan Tech after last season. In 29 games played, he had a solid .919 save percentage, but had a less than stellar 8-20-1 record.

Next Men Up:

The Lions added 17 new players in the offseason, plus a brand new head coach in former Penn State associate head coach, Keith Fisher. This is his first head coaching role after being on the Nittany Lion coaching staff since 2011. Fisher is also Lindenwood's third head coach in program history. One of the biggest additions for the Lions is 22 year-old forward, Charles Savoie. He joins the Lions from Concordia Univeristy after positing 20 points in 20 games for them last season. He currently leads the Lions this season with 11 points in 8 games played.

The Road Ahead:

The Lindenwood Lions are currently 5-5 this season, with one of their biggest ever wins coming against #5 Denver when they won 4-3 at home back in October. Their next NCAA matchup will be against Robert Morris on November 21st and 22nd at home in St. Charles Missouri.

