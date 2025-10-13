2025-26 Preview: Miami University

2024-25 Review:

Miami University went 3-28-3 through the 2024-25 campaign. The RedHawks’ three came against the University of Alaska Anchorage twice and Lindenwood University once.

Key Departures:

John Waldron tied for a team leading 20 points through 28 games. Waldron also finished first among the RedHawks with 16 assists. The forward from Batavia, IL, transferred to Arizona State University this summer for his senior season. Colby Ambrosio headed to the professional ranks this summer, joining the ECHL’s Toledo Walleye on March 11. Ambrosio earned a team high 7 goals and 45 penalty minutes while tying Waldron’s total of 20 points. That sandpaper play will serve Ambrosio well with the Walleye, as he re-signed a one year contract extension on July 29th. Finally, Latvian born forward Raimonds Vitolins signed with Slovakia’s HK Dukla Trencin after his sophomore season on August 29.

Next Men Up:

The youngest player in NCAA hockey this season, Ilia Morozov has had a remarkable development early in the season. Morozov was a 2024-25 Tender for the USHL’s Tri-City Storm under current RedHawks Head Coach Anthony Noreen, where he put up a respectable 22 points (11 goals + 11 assists) in 59 games. Having watched the Moscow, RUS native extensively last season, he steadily progressed throughout the 2024-25 USHL campaign in terms of skill and athleticism. In his freshman year, Morozov has exploded onto the scene with 7 points (3 goals + 4 assists) in 4 games, with many more productive moments likely to come. Morozov told the Miami Student, “I’m super excited. It’s a good level, and I’m excited to improve my skills. Not a lot of guys get this chance to play at this level at my age, so I really appreciate everyone.”

Fast, physical, and offensive. David Deputy has all three of these attributes. The freshman forward exploded after his trade to the Muskegon Lumberjacks from the Omaha Lancers on December 2. Deputy racked up 57 points (21 goals + 36 assists) through 59 outings, plus 134 penalty minutes. The Gurnee, IL native’s intensity was on full display, especially on this March 8 tally. These numbers led his fellow Lumberjacks in both assists, points, and penalty minutes. His 10 playoff goals led the entire United States Hockey League en route to Muskegon’s first Clark Cup in 2025. Deputy told me late last week, “There’s a bond forming between all of us that is really something special. I’m glad I get to be a part of what we are building here.”

A teammate of Deputy from their days together in Omaha, Justin Stupka is a gritty, versatile two-way forward. Stupka spent the 2024-25 USHL with the Sioux City Musketeers. Through 60 contests, Stupka notched 26 points (15 goals + 11 assists) while being impactful up and down the lineup. Whenever Sioux City needed a difficult play made or someone to sacrifice their body for the good of the team, Stupka was there in some fashion. Stupka echoed Deputy on the closeness of the 2025-26 RedHawks roster, saying, “As soon as we got onto to campus, we all clicked right away, and it didn’t take long for us to become brothers.”

Off to a red hot start, winning the first four games for Miami, Matteo Drobac arrives in Oxford, OH from the Canadian USports’ University of Western Ontario. Through 24 games, Drobac earned a 13-9-1 record with a shutout, .904 save percentage, and 2.72 goals allowed average. The Oakville, ON native also won a 2022 Ontario Hockey League championship with the then Hamilton Bulldogs.

The Road Ahead:

At the time of publication, the RedHawks are 4-0 with two wins over Ferris State and RPI. The offense has been humming along, averaging 4.5 goals per game. With three stellar goaltenders, including Shika Gadzhiev and Benji Motew, plus the aforementioned Drobac, 2025-26 could be the bounce-back year Miami has been hoping for. David Deputy summed it up best, telling me, “I think this group has so much potential. Everyone is pulling in the same direction, and the pursuit of success in that room is real.”