2025-26 Preview Michigan Technological University

2024-25 Review:

The Michigan Tech Huskies went 16-17-2 last season, before coming up short in the Mason Cup Quarterfinals to Bowling Green State University on March 8

Key Departures:

The Huskies lost three key pieces to professional hockey and the transfer portal. Two captains joined the Pittsburgh Penguins organization at different levels. Alternate Captain Chase Pietila signed his entry level contract after being drafted in the 4th Round of the 2024 NHL Draft. Pietila is an incredibly intense player, racking up a team high 52 penalty minutes using his 6’2” 187 pound frame. However, Pietila can produce, earning 22 points (7 goals +15 assists) in 36 games. These attributes will serve him well with the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, after splitting the end of last year between the WBS Penguins and ECHL’s Wheeling Nailers. His presence on the blue line will be missed. Wearing the C for the Huskies last season, Jack Works re-upped with the Wheeling Nailers after spending time with them after the conclusion of his 2024-25 NCAA Season. Works is a speedy yet gritty forward, while providing versatility up and down the lineup. He also understands what it takes to win, spending his freshman year at the University of Denver and securing an NCAA Title. Logan Morrell departed for his hometown Arizona State University, for his sophomore year. Morrell’s 11 markers tied for second in goals among his teammates. His offense will need to be replicated by others for the Huskies to have a productive season.

Next Men Up:

Sophomore Goalie Ryan Manzella joined Michigan Tech at the halfway point of the 2024-25 season from the USHL’s Sioux Falls Stampede. After joining the Huskies, Manzella played in 15 games, earning a 7-6-0 record with 3 shutouts, a .906 save percentage, and a 2.48 goals-against average. Despite being an underclassman, Manzella should see some starts while helping back up senior Max Vayrynen and junior Owen Bartoszkiewicz. A speedy forward coming from the OHL’s Windsor Spitfires, Ryan Abraham can put the puck in the net. Abraham is a three year alternate captain with the Spitfires, and in each of those seasons, Abraham averaged at or above a point per game. He also has an edge to his game, laying the boom where and when needed, which should allow him to fit right in with the Huskies. Noah Reinhart comes from the QMJHL’s Val-d'Or Foreurs, and he churns out points. Among the Foreurs, Reinhart racked up 76 points (40 goals + 36 assists), which put him tied for first in goals and second in points. Add in other CHL forwards Michael Cicek and Brayden Boehm, and the Huskies have an excellent freshman recruiting class even without the other additional players.

The Road Ahead:

The future is bright for Michigan Tech. Despite losing three valuable players, the Huskies retained their top two producers, Stiven Sardaryan and Elias Jansson, while adding a slew of talented freshmen from the CHL. Most likely, a substantial portion of Michigan Tech’s scoring will come from underclassmen, which is a very good sign.