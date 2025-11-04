2025-26 Preview: Northern Michigan University

2024-25 Review:

The Northern Michigan Wildcats are looking to bounce back after a 5-27-2 season in 2024-25.

Key Departures:

Northern Michigan lost a number of important players this summer. All three goaltenders left this offseason. Julian Molinaro headed to the University of Michigan, while Ethan Barwick departed for USports University of Alberta. However, the biggest loss is 32 game starting netminder Ryan Ouellette, who joined the ECHL’s Indy Fuel. Despite the team’s record, Ouellette earned a .917 save percentage and 2.95 goals allowed average. Forwards Billy Renfrew and Matt Romer transferred to Stonehill College. Additionally, New York Rangers draft pick Rasmus Larsson joined Robert Morris University after his freshman season. However, help is on the way for the Wildcats.

Next Men Up:

A flurry of new forwards and a trio of new goaltenders are hoping to help rebuild Northern Michigan. Peter Cisar is a player with tremendous speed which makes him an ideal college player. Having watched the Bratislava, Slovakia native for his three USHL seasons dating back to 2022-23, he can fly. Cisar will no doubt kickstart the Wildcats with his pass first offensive style. Tough as nails while being able to lead and produce, Tyler Stern will fit right in on the Northern Michigan forecheck. The captain for the North American Hockey League’s Maryland Black Bears last season, Stern put up 36 points (14 goals + 22 assists) in 46 games with a team high 118 penalty minutes. While this young group for the Wildcats develops, Stern will have his team’s back from day one whenever games get chippy. I expect to see Stern on a line with fellow freshman Mikey Burchill, as they play with similar grit. For more immediate offense, new alternate captain Caiden Gault comes over from Ferris State University after leading the Bulldogs with 15 goals in 36 games. The transfer senior will be a mentor for the multitude of young faces this season.

Between the pipes, it is anyone’s crease. Freshman Jackson Fuller comes on board after a stellar season with the North American Hockey League’s New Mexico Ice Wolves. In 40 games, Fuller put up a 25-10-5 record, 5 shutouts, a .929 save percentage, and 1.92 goals allowed average. Oliver Auyeung-Ashton is ready for his own first collegiate season after last year with the BCHL’s Victoria Grizzlies. In 27 outings, Auyeung-Ashton notched a 15-7-3 record with 2 shutouts a .909 save percentage, and 3.29 goals allowed average. Tying up the trio is Swedish Wisconsin transfer William Gramme, who only played 8 games in 2024-25, acquiring a 2-4 record.

The Road Ahead:

The Wildcats held onto their two top scorers from last season in Grayden Slipec and Jakub Altrichter for their sophomore seasons. This will be a rebuilding year for Northern Michigan, but the emergence of a developing forward group and experienced goaltending shines a light toward the future.