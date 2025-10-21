2025-26 Preview: Rochester Institute of Technology

2024-25 Review:

Rochester Institute of Technology tallied a 10-23-2 record, coming up short to American International College in the first round of the Atlantic Hockey America Tournament on February 28. Additionally, Head Coach Wayne Wilson retiredafter 26 seasons with the Tigers, with Matt Thomas named his successor.

Key Departures:

All three Tiger captains went pro after 2024-25. Steady offensive producer Tanner Andrew joined the ECHL’s Norfolk Admirals on March 7, before signing a one year extension on August 22. Andrew finished 34 games last season with 16 points and a team fourth with 33 penalty minutes. His brother Hunter Andrew is a senior forward for Canisius. Shutdown defenseman Dimitri Mikrogiannakis headed to Gap in the top French Division Ligue Magnus. Mikrogiannakis doesn’t play flashy, but he knows his role and locks it down. To start the season in France, Mikrogiannakis has one goal in six games. Grady Hobbs signed with the Erding Gladiators in the German third division, known as the Oberliga. Hobbs was a mid to bottom six winger for the Tigers throughout the 2024-25 campaign while imparting valuable wisdom to underclassmen. The Deloraine, MB native has 7 points in 4 games so far with the Gladiators. Two significant non-captains, Matthew Wilde and Tyler Fukakusa, also transferred. Wilde departed for the University of Massachusetts and led RIT with 18 goals and 32 points through 27 games. Fukakusa joined Northeastern University, who finished first, earning 27 helpers through 35 contests.

Next Men Up:

I have watched Caleb Elfering since his prep school days at NorthStar Christian Academy in 2021. He has great speed and skill that was put on display with the BCHL’s Chilliwack Chiefs, earning 49 points (22 goals + 27 assists) in 51 games. Those 22 goals were second among his mates. To say he could be a gem for RIT is an understatement. Goaltender Collin MacKenzie lands in Rochester from the OHL’s Ottawa 67s. MacKenzie was an above-average goaltender on an Ottawa team that missed the playoffs last year, securing an .884 save percentage and 3.66 goals allowed average through 39 outings. Alex Christopoulos is a Canadian USports transfer from St. Francis Xavier University. The right winger was an important piece in Saginaw Spirit’s 2024 Memorial Cup win before heading to Francis Xavier, where he tied for second with 17 assists. Finally, Camden Bajzer was a point per game in 52 games, second on the BCHL’s Cowichan Valley Capitals, while serving as an alternate captain. If his speed translates to the college game, Bajzer, could be a huge asset for the Tigers. Camden’s brother Tanyon, is a senior right winger for the University of Alaska-Anchorage.

The Road Ahead: RIT retained both goaltenders, Trent Burnham and Jakub Krbecek, while adding Collin Mackenzie. The Tigers have solid defense with many budding forwards, both of which could see them hoisting another Atlantic Hockey America title at the end of the year.