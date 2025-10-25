2025-26 Preview: St. Cloud State

2024-25 Review:

The St. Cloud State Huskies finished with a 14-21-1 record last season with a 7-16-1 record in NCHC play. They were defeated by the eventual NCHC and National Champions, Western Michigan Broncos, in the quarterfinal series of the NCHC tournament.

Key Departures:

The Huskies will be without their starting goaltender from last season in 23 year-old Isak Posch. After finishing the last season with an outstanding .923 save percentage in 22 games, he signed a contract with the Colorado Avalanche. Without him in the crease, it will be interesting to see who the Huskies select to fill his shoes, or if they elect to go with a tandem and ride the hot hand, so to speak.

Next Men Up:

St. Cloud was able to retain their top three scorers from last season in Austin Burnevik (13 goals, 15 assists, 35 games played), Tyson Gross (9 goals, 16 assists, 36 games played), and Barrett Hall (7 goals, 15 assists, 34 games played). I look for them to continue making a strong impact on this team, potentially elevating them to new heights. The Huskies also added some new young talent in 19 year-old defenseman Tanner Henricks and 19 year-old forward Nolan Roed. Henricks comes from the Lincoln Stars of the USHL where he posted 29 assists in 60 games last season. Roed joins the Huskies from the Tri-City Storm of the USHL and scored 60 points in 61 games last season. He was also recently drafted by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2025 NHL Draft.

The Road Ahead:

St. Cloud avoided losing almost all of their core roster this past season, along with adding a couple new pieces. This combination has the potential to allow the Huskies to significantly improve from last season. I am not sure they have what it takes to override top teams in the NCHC, but they can cause some heartbreak in the tournament later in the season. St. Cloud State is currently 4-2 and will next take on divisional opponent, #2 Western Michigan, at home on October 31st and November 1st.

