2025-26 Preview: St. Lawrence

2024-25 Review:

The St. Lawrence Saints finished their 2024-25 season with a 9-24-2 record including a 5-15-2 record in ECAC play. They were defeated in the first game of the ECAC Tournament by Dartmouth, 6-2.

Key Departures:

The Saints will be without their leading scorer from last season in 24 year-old Gregory Lapointe. He posted 19 points in 34 games played in 2024-25. Lapointe is now playing for Remparts de Tours in the French Second League. The Saints also will be without last year's captain, Mason Waite, due to graduation. In his fourth season with the Saints, Waite tallied 16 points in 35 games. The defenseman now plays for the Warren Mercs of the SEMHL.

Next Men Up:

St. Lawrence brought in a 11 new athletes for the 2025-26 season. Lead by 20-year old Jack Babbage who transfered from the University of New Hampshire where he played 20 games for last season. The Saints also brought in Czech forward, Filip Juříček. Juříček joins St. Lawrence after playing in the Finnish U20 SM-sarja League, most recently for Jokerit, where he scored 15 points in 33 games last season.

The Road Ahead:

The St. Lawrence Saints are currently 1-6-1 and next play two away games on November 7th and 8th against RPI and Union respectively.

