2025-26 Preview: University of New Hampshire

2024-25 Review:

The University of New Hampshire Wildcats went 13-16-6 in the 2024-25 season, falling 3-2 in overtime to the University of Massachusetts-Lowell River Hawks in the opening round of the Hockey East tournament on March 12.

Key Departures:

Wildcat captain Alex Gagne signed a professional contract with the American Hockey League’s Colorado Eagles. The Bedford, NH native was originally a 2021 6th round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning. Gagne led New Hampshire with 46 penalty minutes while earning 17 points (4 goals + 13 assists) through 35 contests and his leadership will be missed. A transfer loss to Boston College, Ryan Conmy was an offensive producer, racking up a team high 18 assists and 33 points in 34 games. Robert Cronin signed a one year contract extension with the ECHL’s Maine Mariners after a 13-game stint with the team after the end of the 2024-25 collegiate season, where he earned 8 points (5 goals + 3 assists) in that span. Senior Liam Devlin also inked a deal in the ECHL, this one with the Reading Royals.

Next Men Up:

A CHL captain from the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies of the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League, Alex Carr, could add leadership and offense to the University of New Hampshire. Through 62 outings, Carr earned a solid 45 points (6 goals + 39 assists) and finished 1st among his teammates with 55 penalty minutes and a +29 rating. Carr’s intensity and the speed game of the QMJHL could translate over to the NCAA quite nicely. Having personally watched Conner de Haro on a number of occasions since his rookie season in 2022-23, this blueliner is more than ready for college! The Raleigh, NC native is an alum of the rough and tumble Youngstown Phantoms, and his development is steadily increased. In two seasons, de Haro nearly doubled his points while adjusting his physical play style to be more thoughtful and targeted. This growth no doubt, was nurtured in large part by Head Coach Ryan Ward, one of the better strategists in the USHL, who gets the best out of his players.

The Road Ahead:

The Wildcats will be an offensive yet in-your-face team. With three solid goaltending options in Jared Whale, Kyle Chauvette, and SJHL Champion Kristian Coombs, plus an enthusiastic leadership group, the University of New Hampshire could sneak up on people, just like they did to Michigan State.