2025-26 Preview: Yale

2024-25 Review:

The Yale Bulldogs finished their 2024-25 campaign with a 6-21-3 record including a 5-14-3 record in ECAC play. They lost in the first round of the ECAC Tournament to Cornell, 5-1.

Key Departures:

The Bulldogs will be missing their captain from last season in forward, Will Dineen. After scoring 18 points in 30 games last season in his 4th season in a Bulldogs sweater, he signed a contract with the Laval Rocket of the AHL and currently plays for the Trois-Rivières Lions of the ECHL. Goaltender, Luke Pearson, moved on to Notre Dame as a graduate transfer after finishing his 4th year at Yale. Last season, he posted a 0-3-1 record in 6 games played for the Bulldogs.

Next Men Up:

The Bulldogs brought in 7 freshman this offseason to bolster their lineup for the future, led by 21 year-old forward, James Shannon. Shannon was the captain of the Coquitlam Express of the BCHL last season, tallying 46 points in 56 games played. 19 year-old defenseman, Dylan Hunt, also joins Yale for the 2025-26 campaign from the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders of the USHL where he played 36 games last season.

The Road Ahead:

The Yale Bulldogs are currently 2-1-0 this season, and next will play a back-to-back away series against Colgate and Cornell on November 14th and 15th.

