2025-26 Season Preview: Union

2024-25 Review:

The Union Garnet Chargers finished their 2024-25 season with a 19-4-3 record including a 12-8-2 record in ECAC play. In the first round series of the ECAC Tournament, they were defeated by Dartmouth, 2 games to 0.

Key Departures:

Caden Villegas departs the Garnet Chargers team after four seasons with the team. He was tied for the lead in points for Union last season with 29 points in 36 games played. He now currently plays for the Maine Mariners of the ECHL. Union will also be without standout defenseman, John Prokop, who recently signed with the Toronto Marlies of the AHL. The defenseman had 19 assists in 36 games played.

Next Men Up:

Union signed 11 new players in the offseason, led by 21 year-old defenseman, Tyler Dunbar, who joins the Garnet Chargers from Colorado College. Dunbar only had 1 point last season, but is breaking out so far this year with 7 points in 8 games played. The Garnet Chargers also brought in goaltender, Cameron Korpi, from Michigan. So far this season, Korpi is 5-2-1 with a .907 save percentage and 2 shutouts.

The Road Ahead:

The Union Garnet Chargers are currently 5-2-1 and next will host Clarkson tonight, November 8th, at M&T Bank Center.

