2025-26 Preview: Sacred Heart University

2024-25 Review:

The Sacred Heart University Pioneers went 21-13-5 last season, losing to Bentley in the semifinals of the Atlantic Hockey America tournament on March 15.

Key Departures:

The Pioneers retained most of their core from last season. However, Sacred Heart did lose a quartet of notable players to the ECHL, including co-captains Hunter Sansbury and John Jaworski. Sansbury re-signed with the Florida Everbladesafter suiting up in nine games during his senior season with the Pioneers. Jaworski inked a deal with the Cincinnati Cyclones. The forward finished his final collegiate year with a team second 18 assists and 31 points. Shutdown defenseman Gabe Blanchard joined the expansion Greensboro Gargoyles. Blanchard knows his role and sticks to his physical play, earning 31 penalty minutes through 38 games, fourth on Sacred Heard. Rounding out the four departing Pioneers is Daniel Ebrahim. After initially signing on March 25, the Adirondack Thunder locked down Ebrahim for another season. Ebrahim notched three goals in nine games after his initial contract.

Next Men Up:

Sacred Heart’s biggest transfer pickup is defenseman Noah Ellis, a 2020 6th Round Vegas Golden Knights draft pick. Ellis transferred from the University of Nebraska-Omaha after two seasons for his senior year. I have personally watched Ellis since juniors in the USHL, and he has another level to his game yet to be activated. Ellis told me of his decision to transfer, “Sacred Heart is a really special place. Being a transfer, it can be intimidating walking into a new environment. The guys and the coaches made it such an easy transition.” Coming over from Clarkson, Ray Fust is a big-bodied forward. The Swiss national has represented his country on numerous international stages, including the 2021 and 2022 World Juniors. At 6’4” and 209 pounds, Fust could become a versatile player who slots in well up and down the lineup. Third-semester sophomore goalie Jack Spicer has an interesting story. Spicer joined the Pioneers halfway through the 2024-25 season from the North American Hockey League’s Lone Star Brahmas. Through 22 games with the Brahmas, Spicer earned a 14-5-3 record, including three shutouts, with a .935 save percentage and 1.60 goals allowed average. Defenseman Noah Van Vliet brings an edge and intensity to Sacred Heart. The Niagara IceDogs alum racked up 113 penalty minutes in 67 games, tied for 5th in the Ontario Hockey League. That grit will serve him and his team very well in Atlantic Hockey America. Senior Josh Barnes arrives at Sacred Heart from now Division II American International College. In AIC’s final DI campaign, Barnes led the Yellow Jackets with 14 goals, 10 assists, and 24 points. His scoring touch will be greatly appreciated by the Pioneers.

The Road Ahead:

Sacred Heart has loaded up. Their goaltending is solid, and their offense looks like it can really shine. In my opinion, the Pioneers have the best chance to win the Atlantic Hockey America championship this season. Noah Ellis summed up the mentality going forward, saying, “As the season gets underway, we know the group that we have and the special things that we can do. We work every day with a championship mentality and pushing each other on and off the ice.”