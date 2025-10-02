Gavin McKenna's Penn State Debut to be Featured on NHL Network & YouTube

The National Hockey League announced a partnership with Arizona State University and the National Collegiate Hockey Conference that will make NHL Top Prospect Gavin McKenna’s NCAA debut on October 3rd available to be streamed live on the official NHL YouTube and on TV broadcasted on NHL Network in the United States.

McKenna is expected to suit up for the 5th ranked Nittany Lions for the first time this weekend against the 14th ranked Sun Devils in a two game series, opening up the college hockey season for both programs. The first game will be on Friday, October 3rd at 10 PM ET, with the second matchup coming the next day on Saturday, October 4th at 8 PM ET. Both games will be played at Mullet Arena in Tempe, Arizona. While only the first game will be covered by the NHL, both games will be available to be streamed live on NCHC.tv.

McKenna transferred to Penn State University this summer after playing three seasons with the Western Hockey League's Medicine Hat Tigers, taking advantage of a significant rule change that allows CHL players to transfer to NCAA institutions. His resume includes a career-high 129 points in 59 games in the 2024-25 season, leading the team to a WHL Championship and Memorial Cup Appearance. The 17 year old forward is currently the consensus #1 Prospect for the 2026 NHL Draft.

The Penn State Nittany Lions will return home to State College after this weekend to prepare to face the Clarkson Golden Knights at Pegula Ice Arena on October 9th and 10th. McKenna and the Nittany Lions will look to build upon a successful last season after the team made their first ever Frozen Four appearance in program history, losing to the eventual runner-up Boston University Terriers.

