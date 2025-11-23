NCAA Player Spotlight: Hayden Stavroff

Hayden Stavroff is a 21 year-old sophomore forward for the Dartmouth Big Green. He was born in Dublin, Ohio. Stavroff is know for his supportive role as a two-way center, who sets up excellent scoring opportunities frequently. His path to Hanover was paved through playing for the Ohio Blue Jackets AAA organization from 2017-2019, the Culver Military Academy from 2019-2022, and multiple teams in the BCHL from 2022-2024, when he joined the Big Green at Dartmouth.

2025-26 Stats - 6 games played, 7 goals, 2 assists, 9 points, 6 penalty minutes, +4 +/- (currently tied for 3rd in points per game in the NCAA with 1.5

Stavroff has been instrumental in the 6-0 start that the Dartmouth Big Green have earned to start off their 2025-26 campaign, leading the team 7 goals and 9 points. With strong wins against #17 Cornell and Clarkson, the Big Green have definitely turned some heads so far this season. They will look to continue their streak when they next play on November 28th against Vermont, and November 29th against Merrimack.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Related

2025-26 Preview: Dartmouth

Key departures loom, but Dartmouth eyes ECAC glory with returning stars and fresh talent ready to get the 2025-26 season started.