NCAA Player Spotlight: Jack Ivankovic

Jack Ivankovic is an 18 year-old freshman goaltender for the Michigan Wolverines. He was born in Mississauga, Ontario. Ivankovic is known for his athletic abilities and keen eye that allows him to play at an elite level, despite being on the smaller side for a goalie. His path to Ann Arbor was paved through playing for the Mississauga Senators AAA organization from 2021-2023 and the Mississauga/Brampton Steelheads of the OHL from 2023-2025, before joining the Wolverines at Michigan.

2025-26 Stats - 18 games played, .922 save percentage, 2.00 goals against average, 2 shutouts, 15-3-0 record.

The Nashville Predators drafted Ivankovic in the second round of 2025 NHL Draft. (58th overall) He participated in the Predators Development Camp this past July.

Ivankovic has played a massive part in Michigan's 13-3 start to the 2025-26 campaign, allowing the Wolverines to claim the #1 spot in the current USCHO.com poll. His play has allowed the Wolverines to have a series sweep against Providence, and split series' against top teams like Western Michigan, Wisconsin, and Penn State. Ivankovic will need to be at his best when he and the Wolverines travel to East Lansing, to battle Big 10 rival, Michigan State, who is currently ranked #3.

Ivankovic has also represented Canada in the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships, playing for the U-17 and U-18 teams in the 2023-24 season and the U18 and U20 teams during the 2024-25 season.

