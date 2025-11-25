NCAA Player Spotlight: Justin Poirier

Justin Poirier is a 19 year-old freshman forward for the University of Maine Black Bears. He was born in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec, Canada. Poirier is known for his scoring ability, weather it be on the rush, off a one-timer, or even from point-blank range in the the slot. His skills and alcolades made him a strong prospect for the 2024 NHL Draft, selected by the Carolina Hurricanes. His path to Orono was paved through playing in the Lac St-Louis Grenadiers organization from 2018-2021, moving onto the Chateauguay Grenadiers for a season, and playing three seasons for the Baie-Comeau Drakkar of the QMJHL from 2022-2025, when he elected to play at Maine.

2025-26 Stats - 14 games played, 11 goals, 6 assists, 17 points, 12 penalty minutes, +2 +/- (currently tied for 4th in goals in the NCAA with 11.

The Carolina Hurricanes drafted Poirier in the fifth round of 2024 NHL Draft. (156th overall) He participated in the Hurricanes Development Camp in the last two pre-seasons.

Poirier has represented Canada in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup during the 2023-24 season, and tallied 2 goals and 2 assists in 5 games played, supporting the team to a gold medal win.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.

Related

2025-26 Preview: University of Maine

<b>2024-25 Review:</b>