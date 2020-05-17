A 10-year snapshot of the NHL draft from 2010 to 2019

How many players from a typical draft make the NHL? Who's the leading scorer in each of the past 10 drafts? Which goalie has the most wins? Which countries produce the most prospects?

While we wait on the 2020 NHL draft, here’s a year-by-year glance at the past 10 drafts. How many prospects make it to the NHL? How many first-rounders deliver on their promise? Who’s the leading goal-scorer and point man from the past 10 drafts? Which defenseman has played the most games? Which goalie has earned the most wins? Which countries have produced the most prospects?

All will be revealed:

2010 NHL draft

No. 1 pick: Taylor Hall, Edmonton

Number of players drafted: 210

Drafted players to play in NHL: 107 (51.0 percent)

First-round picks to play in NHL: 30/30

First-round picks to play 200-plus NHL games: 23/30

Most goals: Tyler Seguin 279 (2nd overall by Boston)

Most points: Seguin 635

Most wins: Frederik Andersen 213 (187th overall by Carolina)

Defenseman with most games played: Cam Fowler 679 (12th overall by Anaheim)

Top five countries: Canada (99 players, 47.1 percent), United States (59 players, 28.1 percent), Sweden (20 players, 9.5 percent), Russia (8 players, 3.8 percent), Finland (7 players, 3.3 percent)

2011 NHL draft

No. 1 pick: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Edmonton

Number of players drafted: 211

Drafted players to play in NHL: 125 (59.2 percent)

First-round picks to play in NHL: 29/30

First-round picks to play 200-plus NHL games: 20/30

Most goals: Nikita Kucherov 220 (58th overall by Tampa Bay)

Most points: Kucherov 544

Most wins: John Gibson 139 (39th overall by Anaheim)

Defenseman with most games played: Jonas Brodin 555 (10th overall by Minnesota)

Top five countries: Canada (78 players, 36.9 percent), United States (65 players, 30.8 percent), Sweden (28 players, 13.3 percent), Finland (9 players, 4.3 percent), Czech Republic (8 players, 3.8 percent), Russia (8 players, 3.8 percent)

2012 NHL draft

No. 1 pick: Nail Yakupov, Edmonton

Number of players drafted: 211

Total drafted players to play in NHL: 108 (51.2 percent)

First-round picks to play in NHL: 30/30

First-round picks to play 200-plus NHL games: 23/30

Most goals: Filip Forsberg 166 (11th overall by Washington)

Most points: Forsberg 353

Most wins: Andersen 213 (87th overall by Anaheim; re-entered 2012 draft after not signing with Carolina)

Defenseman with most games played: Morgan Rielly 517 (5th overall by Toronto)

Top five countries: Canada (100 players, 47.4 percent), United States (55 players, 26.1 percent), Sweden (22 players, 10.4 percent), Russia (11 players, 5.2 percent), Finland (9 players, 4.3 percent)

2013 NHL draft

No. 1 pick: Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado

Number of players drafted: 211

Total drafted players to play in NHL: 102 (48.3 percent)

First-round picks to play in NHL: 30/30

First-round picks to play 200-plus NHL games: 20/30

Most goals: Sean Monahan 194 (6th overall by Calgary)

Most points: MacKinnon 495

Most wins: Juuse Saros 55 (99th overall by Nashville)

Defenseman with most games played: Seth Jones 524 (4th overall by Nashville)

Top five countries: Canada (96 players, 45.5 percent), United States (57 players, 27.0 percent), Sweden (23 players, 10.9 percent), Finland (11 players, 5.2 percent), Russia (8 players, 3.8 percent)

2014 NHL draft

No. 1 pick: Aaron Ekblad, Florida

Number of players drafted: 210

Total drafted players to play in NHL: 90 (42.9 percent)

First-round picks to play in NHL: 29/30

First-round picks to play 200-plus NHL games: 22/30

Most goals: David Pastrnak 180 (25th overall by Boston)

Most points: Leon Draisaitl 422 (3rd overall by Edmonton)

Most wins: Thatcher Demko 18 (36th overall by Vancouver)

Defenseman with most games played: Ekblad 458

Top five countries: Canada (78 players, 37.0 percent), United States (66 players, 31.3 percent), Sweden (27 players, 12.8 percent), Russia (13 players, 6.2 percent), Finland (9 players, 4.3 percent)

2015 NHL draft

No. 1 pick: Connor McDavid, Edmonton

Number of players drafted: 211

Total drafted players to play in NHL: 96 (45.5 percent)

First-round picks to play in NHL: 30/30

First-round picks to play 200-plus NHL games: 17/30

Most goals: McDavid 162

Most points: McDavid 469

Most wins: Mackenzie Blackwood 32 (42nd overall by New Jersey)

Defenseman with most games played: Noah Hanifin 389 (5th overall by Carolina)

Top five countries: Canada (78 players, 37.0 percent), United States (56 players, 26.5 percent), Sweden (19 players, 9.0 percent), Russia (17 players, 8.1 percent), Finland (13 players, 6.2 percent)

2016 NHL draft

No. 1 pick: Auston Matthews, Toronto

Number of players drafted: 211

Total drafted players to play in NHL: 70 (33.2 percent)

First-round picks to play in NHL: 26/30

First-round picks to play 200-plus NHL games: 7/30

Most goals: Matthews 158

Most points: Matthews 285

Most wins: Carter Hart 40 (48th overall by Philadelphia)

Defenseman with most games played: Jakob Chychrun 234 (16th overall by Arizona)

Top five countries: Canada (89 players, 42.2 percent), United States (52 players, 24.6 percent), Sweden (25 players, 11.8 percent), Russia (17 players, 8.1 percent), Finland (14 players, 6.6 percent)

2017 NHL draft

No. 1 pick: Nico Hischier, New Jersey

Number of players drafted: 217

Total drafted players to play in NHL: 51 (23.5 percent)

First-round picks to play in NHL: 27/31

First-round picks to play 200-plus NHL games: 1/31

Most goals: Elias Pettersson 55 (5th overall by Vancouver)

Most points: Hischier 135

Most wins: Cayden Primeau 1 (199th overall by Montreal)

Defenseman with most games played: Miro Heiskanen 150 (3rd overall by Dallas)

Top five countries: Canada (78 players, 35.9 percent), United States (50 players, 23.0 percent), Sweden (27 players, 12.8 percent), Finland (23 players, 10.6 percent), Russia (17 players, 7.8 percent)

2018 NHL draft

No. 1 pick: Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo

Number of players drafted: 217

Total drafted players to play in NHL: 19 (8.8 percent)

First-round picks to play in NHL: 17/31

First-round picks to play 200-plus NHL games: n/a

Most goals: Andrei Svechnikov 44 (2nd overall by Carolina)

Most points: Svechnikov 98

Most wins: n/a

Defenseman with most games played: Dahlin 141

Top five countries: Canada (70 players, 32.3 percent), United States (56 players, 25.8 percent), Sweden (28 players, 12.9 percent), Russia (19 players, 8.8 percent), Finland (15 players, 7.1 percent)

2019 NHL draft

No. 1 pick: Jack Hughes, New Jersey

Number of players drafted: 217

Total drafted players to play in NHL: 5 (2.3 percent)

First-round picks to play in NHL: 5/31

First-round picks to play 200-plus NHL games: n/a

Most goals: Kaapo Kakko 10 (2nd overall by NY Rangers)

Most points: (tie) Kakko and Kirby Dach 23 (3rd overall by Chicago)

Most wins: n/a

Defenseman with most games played: Ville Heinola 8 (20th overall by Winnipeg)

Top five countries: Canada (64 players, 29.5 percent), United States (58 players, 26.7 percent), Russia (26 players, 12.0 percent), Sweden (26 players, 12.0 percent), Finland (22 players, 10.1 percent)