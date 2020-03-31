Backdraft 2008: Redoing the top 10 picks from the ’08 NHL draft

"Got Stamkos?" That was the question heading into the 2008 NHL draft, and the Lightning sniper has provided a definitive answer. It's hard to ignore all those great defensemen, though.

Steven Stamkos went No. 1 in the 2008 NHL draft and he holds on to the top spot, but just barely. There are no fewer than five cornerstone defensemen who are hot on Stamkos’ heels, as well as one of the most accomplished goaltenders of the past decade.

Here’s a look at the original top 10 draft picks in 2008, followed by a redo of the top 10 with the benefit of hockey hindsight.

2008 NHL draft: The original top 10

1. Steven Stamkos, Tampa Bay

2. Drew Doughty, Los Angeles

3. Zach Bogosian, Atlanta

4. Alex Pietrangelo, St. Louis

5. Luke Schenn, Toronto

6. Nikita Filatov, Columbus

7. Colin Wilson, Nashville

8. Mikkel Boedker, Phoenix

9. Josh Bailey, NY Islanders

10. Cody Hodgson, Vancouver

2008 NHL draft: The top 10 do-over (with original draft position in parentheses)

1. Steven Stamkos (1st, Tampa Bay)

2. Erik Karlsson (15th, Ottawa)

3. Drew Doughty (2nd, Los Angeles)

4. Roman Josi (38th, Nashville)

5. John Carlson (27th, Washington)

6. Alex Pietrangelo (4th, St. Louis)

7. Braden Holtby (93rd, Washington)

8. Jordan Eberle (22nd, Edmonton)

9. Tyler Myers (12th, Buffalo)

10. Derek Stepan (51st, NY Rangers)

Honorable mentions: Cam Atkinson (157th, Columbus); Adam Henrique (82nd, New Jersey); Josh Bailey (9th, NY Islanders); Jacob Markstrom (31st, Florida); Jared Spurgeon (156th, NY Islanders).

Notable:

Lightning strike: Stamkos is the best forward from the 2008 draft and it’s not close. He has 422 NHL goals, while only one other player has more than 200 (Eberle, 225). He has 832 points, while the next-best forward (Eberle again) has 518. In short, Stamkos doesn’t have any competition up front. But the blueline? That’s a different story.

