Boston’s all-time draft team: No Orr, no Shore, no problem

Some of the Bruins' best-ever players arrived before the advent of the NHL draft. No big deal – Boston can still ice an all-drafted team for the ages.

The first thing you’ll notice about the Boston Bruins’ all-time all-drafted team is that many of the franchise’s best-ever players are nowhere to be found.

The NHL’s first amateur draft was held in 1963, and the draft was expanded in 1969 to encompass any and all amateur players in the world. As a result, franchise legends such as Bobby Orr, Eddie Shore, Milt Schmidt, Johnny Bucyk and others aren’t included on the Bruins’ all-time all-drafted team – for the simple reason that they were never drafted.

But even without the inclusion of the Bruins’ early greats, there’s plenty of talent to spread around.

Up front, Boston is loaded with skill and scoring power, with a few rough-and-tumble types thrown in. Joe Thornton centers the top line with Phil Kessel and Rick MacLeish, an all-time passer between two lethal snipers. The second line sees Tyler Seguin safely ensconced with two-fisted scorers Terry O’Reilly and Al Secord. ‘The Perfection Line’ remains intact as a checking unit that can beat you any way you want to play, with Patrice Bergeron skating between David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand. And the fourth line is no slouch with David Krejci setting up Reggie Leach and Milan Lucic. The Bruins can beat you on the ice, and in the alley, too

On defense, there’s no Orr and there’s no Shore, but there’s always Ray Bourque. He’s paired with Mark Howe for an all-time tandem. The second unit features offensively inclined Glen Wesley and defensive beast Brad McCrimmon. Don Sweeney and Stephane Quintal blend talent and grit on the third pairing.

In net, it might come as a surprise to see Ken Dryden between the pipes, but the goalie who gained fame with rival Montreal was actually drafted by Boston. Bill Ranford is the backup who’s ready to step in and take over.

Here’s a look at Boston’s all-time all-drafted team. The 20-player lineup is based on players’ entire NHL body of work.

CENTERS

Joe Thornton (1st, 1997)

Tyler Seguin (2nd, 2010)

Patrice Bergeron (45th, 2003)

David Krejci (63rd, 2004)

RIGHT WINGERS

Phil Kessel (5th, 2006)

Terry O’Reilly (14th, 1971)

David Pastrnak (25th, 2014)

Reggie Leach (3rd, 1970)

LEFT WINGERS

Rick MacLeish (4th, 1970)

Al Secord (16th, 1978)

Brad Marchand (71st, 2006)

Milan Lucic (50th, 2006)

DEFENSEMEN

Ray Bourque (8th, 1979)

Mark Howe (25th, 1974)

Glen Wesley (3rd, 1987)

Brad McCrimmon (15th, 1979)

Don Sweeney (166th, 1984)

Stephane Quintal (14th, 1987)

GOALIES

Ken Dryden (14th, 1964)

Bill Ranford (52nd, 1985)