The Montreal Canadiens have a long list of goaltending greats, so it's no wonder they've won the Vezina Trophy an astounding 29 times. No other NHL team comes close.

The Vezina Trophy has been awarded 92 times in NHL history – and it has gone to Montreal nearly one-third of the time, with a Canadiens goalie (or tandem) claiming it on 29 occasions. Part of the reason for Montreal’s dominance of the Vezina is the Habs’ dominance in the standings – prior to the 1981-82 season, the Vezina went to the goaltenders of the team that allowed the fewest goals during the regular season. For the past four decades, the goalies on the team with the lowest goals-against average get the Jennings Trophy, while the league’s 31 GMs vote on the Vezina.

Here’s a team-by-team look at the Vezina Trophy standings over the years, followed by (just about) everything you wanted to know about the Vezina Trophy but were afraid to ask.

VEZINA TROPHY (first awarded in 1926-27)

Montreal 29

Boston 10

Chicago 10

Buffalo 9

Toronto 6

Detroit 5

New Jersey 4

NY Rangers 4

Philadelphia 4

Washington 3

Columbus 2

Cgy/Edm/Nsh/NYI/StL/TB 1

Ana/Ari/Car/Col/Dal/Fla/LA/Min/Ott/Pit/SJ/Van/Veg/Wpg 0

Notable:

Habs’ legacy of goalie greats: If you were a starting netminder for the Canadiens, you probably won the Vezina Trophy. In fact, you probably won a few of them. George Hainsworth took home the Vezina the first three times it was awarded beginning in 1926-27. Bill Durnan won six times in a seven-year span in the 1940s. Ditto for Jacques Plante, he won six times in seven years in the late ’50s and early ’60s. Charlie Hodge and Gump Worsley combined for three Vezinas in the mid-’60s. Ken Dryden won five times in the ’70s. Patrick Roy won three times in the late ’80s and early ’90s. Carey Price is the most recent Canadiens goalie to claim the Vezina, when he also won the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP in 2014-15.

