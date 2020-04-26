Franchise Leaders: The all-time point leader for all 31 NHL teams

Mario Lemieux came close in Pittsburgh, but nobody put up more points for the same franchise than Gordie Howe had for Detroit. Take a look at the all-time leading point man for all 31 NHL teams, plus the all-time runner-up and active scoring leader.

Nobody had more points (or goals) for the same franchise than Gordie Howe had for Detroit. Mario Lemieux came close in Pittsburgh and Wayne Gretzky rewrote the record book in Edmonton, but ultimately they couldn’t match Howe’s prodigious output for the Red Wings.

Here’s a look at the all-time point leader for all 31 NHL franchises, plus each team’s all-time runner-up and active leader.

1. Gordie Howe, Detroit Red Wings: 1,809 points

Howe has fallen to fourth on the NHL’s all-time scoring list, but 1,809 of his 1,851 points in the NHL came during his two-and-a-half decades in Detroit. He delivered his first and only 100-point campaign during his 23rd NHL season when he was 41 years old. Three other players have surpassed 1,000 points with the Wings: Steve Yzerman (1,755), Alex Delvecchio (1,281) and Nicklas Lidstrom (1,142). Three more reached the 900-point plateau in Detroit: Henrik Zetterberg (960), Sergei Fedorov (954) and Pavel Datsyuk (918). Meanwhile, Dylan Larkin (266) is poised to knock off Valtteri Filppula for the active scoring lead.

Runner-up: Steve Yzerman (1,755 points)

Active leader: Valtteri Filppula (272 points)

2. Mario Lemieux, Pittsburgh Penguins: 1,723 points

Rick Kehoe played six games for the Penguins at the start of the 1984-85 seaon, then retired as Pittsburgh’s all-time leading scorer with 636 points. That very same season, Lemieux arrived as a rookie, stealing the puck from Ray Bourque and scoring a goal on his very first shift in the NHL. And, well, that was just the beginning for ‘Le Magnifique.’ Three other players have surpassed 1,000 points with the Pens: Sidney Crosby (1,263), Jaromir Jagr (1,079) and Evgeni Malkin (1,076). Defenseman Kris Letang ranks ninth on the franchise’s scoring list (537).

Runner-up: Sidney Crosby (1,263 points)

Active leader: Sidney Crosby (1,263 points)

3. Wayne Gretzky, Edmonton Oilers: 1,669 points

The NHL’s all-time scoring leader averaged 2.4 points per game during his 696-game tenure in Edmonton. We will not see such hijinks again unless there are revolutionary changes incorporated into the game – like, the elimination of the goaltending position or they start playing with two pucks. Gretzky’s longtime linemate, Jari Kurri, and best buddy, Mark Messier (1,034), also hit 1,000-plus points in Edmonton, while Glenn Anderson (906) came close.

Runner-up: Jari Kurri (1,043 points)

Active leader: Connor McDavid (469 points)

4. Joe Sakic, Colorado Avalanche: 1,641 points

The Avs GM was a pretty good player, too, with nearly 600 points separating him from Peter Stastny, the franchise’s No. 2 scorer all-time. Stastny’s linemate Michel Goulet (946) sits third.

Runner-up: Peter Stastny (1,048 points)

Active leader: Nathan MacKinnon (495 points)

5. Ray Bourque, Boston Bruins: 1,506 points

The league’s all-time highest-scoring defenseman is also the only blueliner to lead an NHL franchise in career points. Rounding out the Bruins’ top five: Johnny Bucyk (1,339), Phil Esposito (1,012), Rick Middleton (898) and Bobby Orr (888). Active scoring leader Patrice Bergeron is on the verge of joining that group, with David Krejci (686) and Brad Marchand (646) also making Boston’s top 10.

Runner-up: Johnny Bucyk (1,339 points)

Active leader: Patrice Bergeron (869 points)

6. Stan Mikita, Chicago Blackhawks: 1,467 points

Like Detroit and Pittsburgh, the Blackhawks boast four 1,000-point players in their history. Mikita never recorded a 100-point season, but he still scored at better than a point-per-game clip during his 21 seasons in Chicago. The other Hawks to hit 1,000-plus points: Bobby Hull, Patrick Kane and Denis Savard (1,096). Jonathan Toews (815) has a chance to join them.

Runner-up: Bobby Hull (1,153 points)

Active leader: Patrick Kane (1,022 points)

7. Mike Modano, Dallas Stars: 1,359 points

The highest-scoring American player in NHL history has nearly twice as many points as Jamie Benn, the franchise’s active scoring leader.

Runner-up: Neal Broten (867 points)

Active leader: Jamie Benn (688 points)

8. Bryan Trottier, New York Islanders: 1,353 points

The heart and soul of the Isles’ 1980s dynasty outpointed linemate Mike Bossy (1,126) and linchpin defenseman Denis Potvin (1,052). Seven of the franchise’s top 10 scorers were part of all four Cup teams, while another (Brent Sutter) showed up in time to collect two Cup rings.

Runner-up: Mike Bossy (1,126 points)

Active leader: Josh Bailey (476 points)

9. Gilbert Perreault, Buffalo Sabres: 1,326 points

The No. 1 pick in Sabres history remains the franchise’s No. 1 scorer by a long shot. Perreault has more than a 500-point cushion on runner-up Dave Andreychuk – and he’s nearly 1,000 points ahead of active leader Jack Eichel.

Runner-up: Dave Andreychuk (804 points)

Active leader: Jack Eichel (337 points)

10. Marcel Dionne, Los Angeles Kings: 1,307 points

Dionne has long held the title of “highest-scoring NHL player who gets the least recognition.” But ‘The Little Beaver’ stayed busy, outscoring Luc Robitaille, Dave Taylor (1,069), Anze Kopitar and Gretzky (918). Dustin Brown (653) and Drew Doughty (502) join Kopitar as active players in L.A.’s top 10.

Runner-up: Luc Robitaille (1,154 points)

Active leader: Anze Kopitar (950 points)

11. Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals: 1,278 points

Ovechkin is the highest-scoring active player to be his franchise’s all-time point leader. His longtime center, Nicklas Backstrom, ranks second on the Caps’ list, while defenseman John Carlson (478) comes in ninth all-time.

Runner-up: Nicklas Backstrom (927 points)

Active leader: Alex Ovechkin (1,278 points)

12. Guy Lafleur, Montreal Canadiens: 1,246 points

It’s Lafleur by a nose over Jean Beliveau, with Henri Richard (1,046) as the Canadiens’ only other 1,000-point scorer. Henri’s older brother, Maurice, sits fourth all-time (966). With 334 points, active scoring leader Brendan Gallagher ranks 41st on the Habs’ all-time list.

Runner-up: Jean Beliveau (1,219 points)

Active leader: Brendan Gallagher (334 points)

13. Bobby Clarke, Philadelphia Flyers: 1,210 points

The Flyers’ lone 1,000-point man is nearly 400 points ahead of active leader Claude Giroux. Clarke’s franchise frenemy, Eric Lindros (659), ranks sixth among Philadelphia’s all-time scorers.

Runner-up: Bill Barber (883 points)

Active leader: Claude Giroux (815 points)

14. Ron Francis, Carolina Hurricanes: 1,175 points

Remarkably, Francis has more than twice as many points as anyone in Hartford/Carolina history, with the lone exception of Eric Staal. Kevin Dineen (544), Rod Brind’Amour (473) and Jeff O’Neill round out the franchise’s top five.

Runner-up: Eric Staal (775 points)

Active leader: Justin Williams (316 points)

15. Daniel Alfredsson, Ottawa Senators: 1,108 points

Like Francis, there’s no doubt about this one, either. Alfredsson finished with 400 more points than runner-up Jason Spezza and more than twice as many points as anyone else. Erik Karlsson (518), Alexei Yashin (491) and Wade Redden (410) make up the rest of Ottawa’s top five.

Runner-up: Jason Spezza (687 points)

Active leader: Bobby Ryan (266 points)

16. Patrick Marleau, San Jose Sharks: 1,102 points

Marleau has played nearly 450 more games for San Jose than Joe Thornton, helping him to edge out his forever center for top spot among Sharks scorers. Joe Pavelski (761), Logan Couture (546) and Brent Burns (511) comprise the rest of the top five, with defensive defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic (326) also appearing in the top 10.

Runner-up: Joe Thornton (1,055 points)

Active leader: Joe Thornton (1,055 points)

17. Jarome Iginla, Calgary Flames: 1,095

Calgary’s only 1,000-point producer, Iginla beats out Flames all-timers Theoren Fleury, Al MacInnis (822), Joe Nieuwendyk (616) and Gary Suter (564). Mark Giordano is one of four defensemen to be his team’s active scoring leader, along with Vancouver’s Alexander Edler, Arizona’s Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Nashville’s Roman Josi.

Runner-up: Theoren Fleury (830 points)

Active leader: Mark Giordano (483 points)

18. Bernie Federko, St. Louis Blues: 1,073 points

Federko might’ve been the best passer in the 1980s not named Wayne Gretzky, averaging 65 assists for 10 consecutive seasons in St. Louis. He edges his ’90s goal-scoring counterpart, Brett Hull, for the Blues’ all-time point lead. Brian Sutter sits a ways back in third place with 636 points. Alex Steen (496), Alex Pietrangelo (450) and Vladimir Tarasenko (428) cracked the top 10.

Runner-up: Brett Hull (936 points)

Active leader: Alex Steen (496 points)

19. Henrik Sedin, Vancouver Canucks: 1,070 points

The Canucks feature an all-Swedish podium, with twins Henrik and Daniel Sedin in the top two spots, followed by Markus Naslund (756). Trevor Linden (733) and Stan Smyl (673) round out the top five.

Runner-up: Daniel Sedin (1,041 points)

Active leader: Alexander Edler (401 points)

20. Patrik Elias, New Jersey: 1,025 points

Scoring 1,000 points for the defensive Devils during the Dead Puck Era is a heck of an achievement. Elias has nearly twice as many points as active leader Travis Zajac, who ranks third all-time.

Runner-up: John MacLean (701 points)

Active leader: Travis Zajac (532 points)

21. Rod Gilbert, New York Rangers: 1,021 points

The Rangers star of the ’60s and ’70s did just enough to outpoint sterling defenseman Brian Leetch, followed by Jean Ratelle (817), Andy Bathgate (729) and Mark Messier (691). With 316 points, active scoring leader Chris Kreider is tied for 38th on the Rangers’ all-time list.

Runner-up: Brian Leetch (981 points)

Active leader: Chris Kreider (316 points)

22. Teemu Selanne, Anaheim Ducks: 988 points

Selanne’s ride on top of the Ducks’ scoring chart might be coming to an end. Ryan Getzlaf is within sight, just 23 points back, and the team captain is signed through next season. Corey Perry (776), Paul Kariya (669) and Steve Rucchin (432) round out the top five, with active Ducks Cam Fowler (301), Rickard Rakell (283) and Jakob Silfverberg (272) joining Getzlaf in the top 10.

Runner-up: Ryan Getzlaf (965 points)

Active leader: Ryan Getzlaf (965 points)

23. Mats Sundin, Toronto Maple Leafs: 987 points

Toronto is the only Original Six team without a 1,000-point scorer, though Sundin came awfully close on the strength of his point-per-game consistency over 13 seasons. Leafs legends Darryl Sittler, Dave Keon (858), Borje Salming (768) and George Armstrong (713) make up the rest of the top five. Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews (285) have their work cut out for them.

Runner-up: Darryl Sittler (916 points)

Active leader: Mitch Marner (291 points)

24. Shane Doan, Arizona Coyotes: 972 points

Doan, who played his rookie season in Winnipeg before relocating to Arizona, holds off Dale Hawerchuk, who played his first nine – and most productive – NHL seasons in Winnipeg before going to Buffalo and beyond. Ekman-Larsson sits 10th on the Coyotes’ all-time list.

Runner-up: Dale Hawerchuk (929 points)

Active leader: Oliver Ekman-Larsson (364 points)

25. Martin St-Louis, Tampa Bay Lightning: 953 points

It’s the franchise faces at the top, with St-Louis ahead of Vincent Lecavalier and – for now – Steven Stamkos. Five more active Lightning players rank in the franchise’s top 10: Nikita Kucherov (547), Victor Hedman (473), Tyler Johnson (339), Ondrej Palat (328) and Alex Killorn (310).

Runner-up: Vincent Lecavalier (874 points)

Active leader: Steven Stamkos (832 points)

26. Mikko Koivu, Minnesota Wild: 709 points

It’s the captain on top, well ahead of Marian Gaborik (437), but Zach Parise (382) sits in third place and has five years left on his contract to catch up with pending UFA Koivu. Ryan Suter (350) and Pierre-Marc Bouchard (347) rank fourth and fifth on the Wild list.

Runner-up: Marian Gaborik (437 points)

Active leader: Mikko Koivu (709 points)

27. Blake Wheeler, Winnipeg Jets: 651 points

Wheeler passed Atlanta Thrashers, er, icon Ilya Kovalchuk for the franchise’s scoring lead this season. (Kovalchuk never played for Winnipeg.) And there are more active Jets players zooming up the list: Bryan Little (521) and Mark Scheifele (444) sit third and fourth all-time, and Nikolaj Ehlers (257) is ninth. Kovalchuk might need to watch out for Kyle Connor and Patrik Laine, too.

Runner-up: Ilya Kovalchuk (615 points)

Active leader: Blake Wheeler (651 points)

28. David Legwand, Nashville Predators: 566 points

Legwand is the leader at the moment, ahead of Martin Erat (481) and Shea Weber (443), but current Preds Josi and Filip Forsberg (353) have already cracked the top five. Craig Smith (330) and Ryan Ellis (252) also rank in the top 10.

Runner-up: Martin Erat (481 points)

Active leader: Roman Josi (413 points)

29. Rick Nash, Columbus Blue Jackets: 547 points

It’s Nash now, with Cam Atkinson chipping away. Columbus captain Nick Foligno sits third (318) and defenseman Seth Jones ranks ninth (195).

Runner-up: Cam Atkinson (368 points)

Active leader: Cam Atkinson (368 points)

30. Jonathan Huberdeau, Florida Panthers: 437 points

Huberdeau just knocked off Olli Jokinen for the Panthers’ all-time lead, but linemate Aleksander Barkov (407) is also in the race.

Runner-up: Olli Jokinen (419 points)

Active leader: Jonathan Huberdeau (437 points)

31. Jonathan Marchessault, Vegas Golden Knights: 181 points

It’s Marchessault by a whisker over William Karlsson in the early days of the NHL’s 31st franchise.

Runner-up: William Karlsson (180 points)

Third place: Reilly Smith (167 points)