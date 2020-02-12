Get the latest from The Hockey News right in your inbox
NewsletterSUBSCRIBE + GIFTS

TheHockeyNews

TheHockeyNews.com gives you the inside scoop on hockey like no other publication. News, analysis, opinion, scores, and stats, from the NHL and hockey leagues around the world.

News

Jay Bouwmeester collapses on bench; Blues-Ducks game postponed

Blues defenseman Bouwmeester was rushed to hospital Tuesday after collapsing on the bench.

Jay Bouwmeester|Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

Tuesday’s game between the St. Louis Blues and Anaheim Ducks was postponed with 7:50 remaining in the first period after Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed suddenly on the bench.

Teammates urgently motioned for medical assistance. Bouwmeester was taken off the bench on a stretcher and brought to a nearby hospital. According to Blues broadcaster Darren Pang, Bouwmeester was alert and responsive when taken into an ambulance, a defibrillator was “close by” after Bouwmeester collapsed, and doctors from both teams responded immediately.

Bouwmeester’s father was attending the game as part of the team’s dads’ trip and went to the hospital with him afterward.

More updates to come when additional information is known about Bouwmeester’s condition.

The Hockey News

About the Author

The Hockey News

Founded in 1947, The Hockey News is your ultimate source for comprehensive coverage of the best game in the world, including rankings, predictions, in-depth player features, insider insights, prospect analysis, season predictions and much more.

more from this author

Reader Interactions