Jay Bouwmeester collapses on bench; Blues-Ducks game postponed

Tuesday’s game between the St. Louis Blues and Anaheim Ducks was postponed with 7:50 remaining in the first period after Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed suddenly on the bench.

Teammates urgently motioned for medical assistance. Bouwmeester was taken off the bench on a stretcher and brought to a nearby hospital. According to Blues broadcaster Darren Pang, Bouwmeester was alert and responsive when taken into an ambulance, a defibrillator was “close by” after Bouwmeester collapsed, and doctors from both teams responded immediately.

Bouwmeester’s father was attending the game as part of the team’s dads’ trip and went to the hospital with him afterward.

