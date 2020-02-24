NHL Trade Deadline 2020: Trade tracker and analysis on deadline day deals

It's the NHL trade deadline! Who's loading up in the hopes of making a run at the Stanley Cup? Who's biding their time and building for the future? We're tracking the trades as they happen and breaking down every deal.

Follow all of the day’s deals in our 2020 NHL Trade Tracker, with The Hockey News’ resident experts Ken Campbell, Ryan Kennedy, Matt Larkin, Jared Clinton and Steven Ellis providing instant analysis on each and every move.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS acquire: Louis Domingue

NEW JERSEY DEVILS acquire: Zane McIntyre

THN’s Take: There’s concern about the health of Jacob Markstrom, who was absent from practice Monday and was taking what the Canucks called a maintenance day. This is insurance in the blue paint for Vancouver, but expect Thatcher Demko to do all of the heavy lifting if Markstrom is out for any considerable length of time. — Jared Clinton

—————

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS acquire: Nick Cousins

MONTREAL CANADIENS acquire: 2021 4th round pick

THN’s Take: The Canadiens seemingly determined they were sellers when they moved Ilya Kovlachuk, but Montreal did next to nothing Monday. Moving Cousins for a fourth-round choice is decent work, perhaps, but it’s not the big selling swings some expected from GM Marc Bergevin. — Jared Clinton

—————

ARIZONA COYOTES acquire: Markus Hannikainen

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS acquire: conditional 2020 7th round pick

THN’s Take: The return for Hannikainen – a seventh-round selection if he plays at least 10 games – says more about the swap than we ever could. He’s a 26-year-old who made his way over to North America a few seasons back and has since bounced between the NHL and AHL. He’s a replacement-level defender, and the Coyotes can plug him in when injuries hit. That’s about it. — Jared Clinton

—————

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS acquire: Nathan Noel

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS acquire: T.J. Brennan

THN’s Take: A swap of minor-leaguers. Brennan, 30, is a journeyman who excels offensively, but struggled to produce this season with the Flyers’ farm club. Noel, 22, was a Blackhawks fourth-round pick in 2016, but he’s struggled to develop into a consistent AHLer. He’s spent the majority of this season in the ECHL. — Jared Clinton

—————

ANAHEIM DUCKS acquire: Christian Djoos

WASHINGTON CAPITALS acquire: Daniel Sprong

THN’s Take: Djoos wasn’t likely to be a regular for the Capitals in the post-season unless disaster struck, and it’s likely Sprong won’t factor into the playoff lineup unless Washington is bitten by the injury bug. He adds some offense, but he’s a Black Ace at best. — Jared Clinton

—————

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS acquire: Robin Lehner

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS acquire: Malcolm Subban, Slava Demin, 2020 2nd round pick

THN’s Take: He’s been a game-saver in Chicago, but Lehner goes from one goaltending platoon to another in Vegas, where he’ll share the crease with Marc-Andre Fleury. The return is modest at best for the Blackhawks and screams last-minute, something-instead-of-nothing deal. More to come. — Jared Clinton

—————

SAN JOSE SHARKS acquire: Brandon Davidson

CALGARY FLAMES acquire: Future Considerations

THN’s Take: Monday’s deals created a logjam on the Flames’ blueline, which is problematic for Davidson, who already couldn’t crack the roster with any consistency. Given the Sharks’ pre-deadline moves, there’s a void on the back end and Davidson can skate some minutes in a depth role. Nothing more to see here. — Jared Clinton

—————

CAROLINA HURRICANES acquire: Sami Vatanen

NEW YORK RANGERS acquire: Janne Kuokkanen, Fredrik Claesson, conditional 2020 4th round pick

THN’s Take: “Vatanen, a righty who can play both sides, hasn’t lived up to the potential he showed early in his career with the Anaheim Ducks, and he has struggled to stay healthy – but he’s a respectable puck-mover capable of logging a second-pair workload.” [Full Analysis] – Matt Larkin

—————

CAROLINA HURRICANES acquire: Brady Skjei

NEW YORK RANGERS acquire: 2020 1st round pick

THN’s Take: “Skjei (is a) left shot, outstanding skater and showed promise early in career but hasn’t quite lived up to it. He and (Sami) Vatanen won’t be hammering opposing checkers into submission during the post-season, but both are more than capable of skating the puck out of trouble.” [Full Analysis] — Matt Larkin

—————

BUFFALO SABRES acquire: Emil Djuse

DALLAS STARS acquire: 2020 6th round pick

THN’s Take: Djuse is a late-blooming defender who has put up decent numbers in the AHL. The 26-year-old likely won’t be cracking the Sabres’ defense this season, however, so it won’t have much impact for the rest of this season. Another odd deal for Buffalo. — Jared Clinton

—————

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS acquire: Conor Sheary, Evan Rodrigues

BUFFALO SABRES acquire: Dominik Kahun

THN’s Take: This one is a head-scratcher. The Penguins bring in Sheary and Rodrigues, who can play in depth positions, but Kahun had been a good contributor for Pittsburgh throughout the season. Perhaps the thinking for Penguins GM Jim Rutherford is that Sheary can rediscover his old form if he’s playing alongside Sidney Crosby and Rodrigues offers an upgrade to the bottom-six. But it’s difficult to understand beyond that. Kahun, a pending RFA, has 10 goals and 27 points in 50 games and might just be the best single piece in the deal. — Jared Clinton

—————

CALGARY FLAMES acquire: Derek Forbort

LOS ANGELES KINGS acquire: conditional 2020 4th round pick

THN’s Take: The Kings have gone all-in on selling. It began with deals of Jack Campbell, Trevor Lewis and Alec Martinez, and it continues Monday with Los Angeles sending pending UFA Forbort to the Flames. A middle-pairing defender, Forbort shouldn’t be expected to play on the top pairing or be a No. 1, No. 2 or even No. 3 defenseman, but he can solidify the bottom half of the blueline. Injuries on the backend necessitated a move and this will help up a banged-up defense corps. — Jared Clinton

—————

EDMONTON OILERS acquire: Tyler Ennis

OTTAWA SENATORS acquire: 2021 5th round pick

THN’s Take: Having already addressed the blueline with Mike Green and landing a top-six winger in Andreas Athanasiou, the Oilers dipped back into the trade market and added depth up front in versatile forward Ennis. He’s in the midst of a solid campaign, having scored 14 goals and 33 points in 61 games, and his meager $800,000 cap hit makes him one of the most cost-effective scorers in the league. The fifth-round choice isn’t a bank-breaker and makes the swap worthwhile. — Jared Clinton

—————

EDMONTON OILERS acquire: Andreas Athanasiou, Ryan Kuffner

DETROIT RED WINGS acquire: Sam Gagner, 2020 2nd round pick, 2021 2nd round pick

THN’s Take: “Everything about Andreas Athanasiou, particularly his dreadful and league-worst plus-minus of minus-45, has to be viewed through the prism of him playing for the Detroit Red Wings. But after a trade to the Edmonton Oilers Monday, the 25-year-old will be better on a superior team, and has the chance to be much, much better if he can find chemistry with the best player in the world.” [Full Analysis] — Ken Campbell

—————

BOSTON BRUINS acquire: Nick Ritchie

ANAHEIM DUCKS acquire: Danton Heinen

THN’s Take: “Ritchie, 24, hasn’t come close to reaching his ceiling of a top-tier power forward and net-front presence, but he brings something useful as a depth addition. He’s a load to knock off the puck at 6-foot-2 and 234 pounds…From the Ducks perspective, Heinen makes sense as arguably a higher-upside add. He’s just a few months older than Ritchie and, like Ritchie, is under contract through the end of 2020-21 before becoming an RFA.” [Full Analysis] — Matt Larkin

—————

MONTREAL CANADIENS acquire: Aaron Luchuk, 2022 7th round pick

ANAHEIM DUCKS acquire: Matthew Peca

THN’s Take: A minor-league deal that will give Peca, who has been a fringe NHLer for the past few seasons, a chance to crack a big-league lineup in the near future. The 26-year-old has 64 NHL games and six goals and 17 points under his belt, but wasn’t able to make his way into the Canadiens’ bottom six. Luchuk, 22, has bounced between the AHL and ECHL over the past two seasons. — Jared Clinton

—————

BUFFALO SABRES acquire: Wayne Simmonds

NEW JERSEY DEVILS acquire: conditional 2021 5th round pick

THN’s Take: Simmonds’ best days are behind him, but he seemed to have value heading into the deadline, particularly to a team bound for the post-season as a net-front power play piece and a bottom-six scorer. But what’s bizarre is that Buffalo was the team to pay up to land him. It’s a deal that screams “best offer on the table” from the Devils perspective, but the Sabres don’t really need to be spending assets to acquire Simmonds when they’re eight points out of a playoff spot. — Jared Clinton

—————

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS acquire: Derek Grant

ANAHEIM DUCKS acquire: Kyle Criscuolo, conditional 2020 4th round pick

THN’s Take: Neither have been splashy moves, but the Flyers have done well to make cheap depth additions. First, it was Thompson. Now, it’s Grant. The continued absence of Nolan Patrick, who has been sidelined all season with a migraine disorder, is among the reasons Philadelphia has sought ways to strengthen their bottom two lines. It’s a really minor spend for the Flyers, too. Criscuolo, 27, is a productive AHLer, but fringe NHL hand. The fourth-round pick, which will be the higher of whichever of the two 2020 fourth-rounders Philadelphia possesses, isn’t all that significant, either. — Jared Clinton

—————

COLORADO AVALANCHE acquire: Michael Hutchinson

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS acquire: Calle Rosen

THN’s Take: Ah, yes, a long-awaited Maple Leafs’ return for Rosen. We jest. It’s difficult to figure how this move truly impacts either club. The Avalanche needed help in the crease with Philipp Grubauer sidelined indefinitely, but it’s hard to envision Hutchinson as a legitimate upgrade or valuable second-stringer. He has had quality stretches in the NHL, to be sure, but his last truly impactful run in a big-league crease was with the Winnipeg Jets in 2015-16. As for Rosen, he can be a depth defender in Toronto, and maybe his acquisition is the precursor to another move if the Maple Leafs feel he’s capable of logging bottom-pairing minutes down the stretch. — Jared Clinton

—————

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS acquire: Patrick Marleau

SAN JOSE SHARKS acquire: conditional 2021 3rd round pick

THN’s Take: Marleau has been a valuable contributor to the injury-riddled Sharks, scoring 10 goals and 20 points in 58 games this season after watching from the sidelines through the early part of the campaign. He’s nothing more than a bottom-six scoring boost for the Penguins, which might make the conditional third that becomes a second if Pittsburgh wins the Stanley Cup a steep price. However, it will all be worthwhile if Marleau can chip in offensively and help the second power-play unit. Heck, even spending the second-rounder won’t be all that bad. It’s the price to pay to win. The added bonus for Marleau? The opportunity to chase the Stanley Cup. And given he’s on the move, maybe Joe Thornton thinks harder about heading elsewhere to get a late-career – and possibly final – shot at a championship. — Jared Clinton

—————

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS acquire: Nate Thompson

MONTREAL CANADIENS acquire: 2021 5th round pick

THN’s Take: The Flyers and Canadiens execute a minor deal for a depth piece with the deadline approaching. Philadelphia gets a bottom-six pivot who can kill penalties and chip in offensively on occasion, while the Canadiens add another pick, bringing them to nine for next season. — Jared Clinton

—————

CAROLINA HURRICANES acquire: Vincent Trocheck

FLORIDA PANTHERS acquire: Erik Haula, Lucas Wallmark, Chase Priskie, Eetu Luostarinen

THN’s Take: “Trocheck is a high-motor two-way pivot who makes a consistently positive impact on the possession game, with a positive Corsi rating relative to his teammates every season of his career. He’s an underrated playmaker. He’s not a rental for Carolina, either. He has two seasons left on his contract at a $4.75-million AAV, which is good value given the versatility brings…What gets particularly interesting for the Panthers is the acquisition of prospects Luostarinen, a playmaking center, and Priskie, an offense-minded AHL blueliner who was a coveted college free agent. Are they insurance for the Panthers if they miss the playoffs? Or are they capital to be used in another deal? It’s been rumored for weeks now that Tallon wants to acquire another blueliner. By shipping out Trocheck for Haula and Wallmark, the Panthers also free up $1.325 million in cap space. So it wouldn’t be a surprise if this move is a precursor to other ones.” [Full Analysis] — Matt Larkin

—————

NEW YORK ISLANDERS acquire: Jean-Gabriel Pageau

OTTAWA SENATORS acquire: conditional 2020 1st round pick, 2020 2nd round pick, conditional 2022 3rd round pick

THN’s Take: “For the Islanders, they’re getting a modern-day Butch Goring, and we all know how that turned out when the Islanders got Goring at the trade deadline in 1980. All right, that’s a bit of a stretch. Even with Pageau in the lineup it’s doubtful the Islanders will win the Stanley Cup, but don’t tell them that. They have a GM who’s used to winning Cups, a coach who has won one and a roster that was among the best in the league through the first quarter of the season. So there’s that.” [Full Analysis] — Ken Campbell

—————

COLORADO AVALANCHE acquire: Vladislav Namestnikov

OTTAWA SENATORS acquire: 2021 4th round pick

THN’s Take: An early season acquisition by the Senators, Namestnikov found a fit in the middle of the lineup and brought depth scoring to an Ottawa organization that was thin in that area. Now, he moves on to Colorado where he can bring some of the same punch down the middle. The injuries to Nazem Kadri and Mikko Rantanen to injury influenced the acquisition for Colorado, certainly, but it would have been a decent depth add regardless. Don’t expect him Namestnikov to be a game-breaker, but he can produce around talented players. His time with the Tampa Bay Lightning proved as much. — Jared Clinton

—————

EDMONTON OILERS acquire: Mike Green

DETROIT RED WINGS acquire: Kyle Brodziak, conditional 2020 4th round pick

THN’s Take: Is Mike Green the point-per-game blueliner he once was? Not quite, but he can still move the puck and contribute to a power play unit. And given Edmonton gave up very little to acquire him from Detroit, it’s difficult to find any drawbacks to the deal for the Oilers. [Full Analysis] — Ryan Kennedy

—————

WASHINGTON CAPITALS acquire: Ilya Kovalchuk

MONTREAL CANADIENS acquire: 2020 3rd round pick

THN’s Take: An already-talented Capitals offense adds another piece to its middle six and strengthens its power play units in one fell swoop. Kovalchuk’s resurgence in Montreal turned into one of the best second-half stories of the season, but it also becomes a great return on investment for the Canadiens. Signed for next to nothing, he’s now netted Montreal a third-round pick they didn’t have previously. Good work by both GMs. — Jared Clinton

—————

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS acquire: Miikka Salomaki

NASHVILLE PREDATORS acquire: Ben Harpur

THN’s Take: The fanbases of the Maple Leafs and Predators expected their respective teams to be active at the deadline, but this won’t cut it. Salomaki can be an agitator with a bit of offensive upside, and at 6-foot-6, Harpur is a towering defensive defenseman. That said, neither will factor into any post-season push and the only way either slot into a playoff lineup is if multiple injuries strike. — Jared Clinton

—————

WINNIPEG JETS acquire: Cody Eakin

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS acquire: conditional 2021 4th round pick

THN’s Take: A cost-cutting deal for the Golden Knights that sends a local boy back home. Winnipeg native Eakin has had a dreadful season, scoring four goals and 10 points in 41 games prior to the deal, this on the heels of a 22-goal, 41-point output in 78 games last season. Similar inconsistency has plagued Eakin in the past. The Jets are hoping the change of scenery can benefit him and that he’ll provide depth down the middle, which was lost when Bryan Little’s season ended. It’s a cap dump for Vegas, who now have room to execute another deal. — Jared Clinton

—————

BOSTON BRUINS acquire: Ondrej Kase

ANAHEIM DUCKS acquire: David Backes, Axel Andersson, 2021 1st round pick

THN’s Take: Boston lands a potential breakout star in Kase whose per-60 production suggests he’s highly underrated. But it’s understandable why the rebuilding Ducks pulled the plug on a perennial injury risk. [Full Analysis] — Matt Larkin

—————

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING acquire: Anthony Greco

FLORIDA PANTHERS acquire: Danick Martel

THN’s Take: There was a time when some considered Martel the next Jonathan Marchessault: a diminutive AHL scorer who had potential to break out in the right circumstances in the NHL. That didn’t come to fruition and Martel couldn’t crack Tampa Bay’s lineup with any consistency. He’ll have a tough time earning a spot in the Panthers’ lineup, too, so consider this an AHL deal. — Jared Clinton

—————

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS acquire: Phil Varone, Riley Barber

MONTREAL CANADIENS acquire: Joseph Blandisi, Jacob Lucchini

THN’s Take: The greatest impacts from this deal will be felt in the AHL. That’s not to say there’s no NHL experience here, however. Blandisi (101 games) and Varone (97) have been in the big league previously, but they’re fringe players and nothing more. — Jared Clinton

—————

NEW YORK RANGERS acquire: Jean-Francois Berube

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS acquire: Future Considerations

THN’s Take: With Igor Shesterkin and Alexandar Georgiev in the NHL, the blue paint was getting thin in the AHL. Acquiring Berube solves that problem for the time being. Nothing else to see here. — Jared Clinton

—————

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS acquire: Max Veronneau

OTTAWA SENATORS acquire: Aaron Luchuk, conditional 2021 6th round pick

THN’s Take: Unless Veronneau plays 10 games before this season closes or gets into 10 games with the loaded Maple Leafs next season, this becomes a minor-leaguer-for-minor-leaguer swap and nothing more. Veronneau has promise as a bottom-six piece, but the ceiling isn’t all that high for either player involved. — Jared Clinton

—————

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS acquire: Alec Martinez

LOS ANGELES KINGS acquire: 2020 2nd round pick, 2021 2nd round pick

THN’s Take: Full marks to the Kings. Netting a pair of second-round picks now gives Los Angeles possession of 11 selections in the top three rounds of the next two drafts. That’s a handful of darts to throw at the proverbial board. Owners of five second-round picks over the next two drafts prior the trade, it’s a swap Vegas could afford to make, though. Adding a top-four defender with Stanley Cup-winning experience and a contract for next season helps the Golden Knights in the present and near future. — Jared Clinton

—————

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS acquire: Dennis Malgin

FLORIDA PANTHERS acquire: Mason Marchment

THN’s Take: This isn’t a needle-mover for either club. Malgin reportedly wanted out of Florida and he got his wish with a move to Toronto, while heading south gives Marchment an opportunity to crack a less star-laden lineup. He’ll primarily be a bottom-six hand. — Jared Clinton

—————

ST. LOUIS BLUES acquire: Marco Scandella

MONTREAL CANADIENS acquire: 2020 2nd round pick, conditional 2021 4th round pick

THN’s Take: The loss of Jay Bouwmeester made acquiring a replacement on the blueline a necessity for the Blues, and St. Louis got a rearguard capable of skating top-four minutes in Scandella. He hasn’t shone as bright in either of his past two stops – Montreal or Buffalo – as he did in Minnesota, but Scandella has a chance to excel as the fourth blueliner in St. Louis. — Jared Clinton

—————

WASHINGTON CAPITALS acquire: Brenden Dillon

SAN JOSE SHARKS acquire: 2020 2nd round pick, conditional 2021 3rd round pick

THN’s Take: “What do the Capitals get in Dillon? He’s a simple, meat-and-potatoes defenseman. He’s never topped six goals or 22 points in an NHL season. You know what you’re getting with Dillon, and offense isn’t it…the Sharks don’t currently hold a first-round pick in 2020, so Wilson had to recoup some picks. He now owns two second-round selections in June.” [Full Analysis] — Matt Larkin

—————

WINNIPEG JETS acquire: Dylan DeMelo

OTTAWA SENATORS acquire: 2020 3rd round pick

THN’s Take: All indications are the Senators got what the market was willing to pay for DeMelo, but it’s an absolute steal for the Jets. DeMelo had the best underlying numbers of any rearguard in Ottawa and his defensive acumen makes him the right addition at the right time for a Winnipeg blueline that was in desperate need of help. A pending UFA, the Jets will surely look to re-sign DeMelo. [Full Analysis] — Jared Clinton

—————

CAROLINA HURRICANES acquire: Joey Keane

NEW YORK RANGERS acquire: Julien Gauthier

THN’s Take: For now, this is a minor-league swap, but it has potential to impact both rosters. There was a logjam on the blueline in New York, with Jacob Trouba, Adam Fox and Brady Skjei blocking the way for Keane. Meanwhile, Gauthier had difficulties cracking the Carolina lineup. He’ll have every opportunity to make an impact in New York, where a young forward corps is being established. — Jared Clinton

—————

VANCOUVER CANUCKS acquire: Tyler Toffoli

LOS ANGELES KINGS acquire: Tim Schaller, Tyler Madden, 2020 2nd round pick, conditional 2022 4th round pick

THN’s Take: Vancouver’s acquisition of Toffoli made more sense when Brock Boeser looked likely to return before season’s end. Now that we know he’ll be sidelined for the majority of the campaign, it’s a tad more head-scratching. But by adding a top-six winger, Vancouver GM Jim Benning is giving the Canucks every opportunity to make the post-season and not stumble in the absence of Boeser. It’s a great addition of assets for Los Angeles GM Rob Blake, who is rebuilding his organization. The additional pick moves to the Kings if Toffoli re-signs with the Canucks. [Full Analysis] — Jared Clinton

—————

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING acquire: Blake Coleman

NEW JERSEY DEVILS acquire: Nolan Foote, conditional 2020 1st round pick

THN’s Take: Coleman’s excellent season has paid dividends for him and his former club. Coleman gets plucked out of New Jersey by a true Stanley Cup contender, while the Devils net an excellent trade return. Foote was among the best prospects in the Lightning system and the first-round selection, which used to belong to and becomes a 2021 pick if the Vancouver Canucks miss the post-season, is a valuable asset for a Devils franchise in need of far more talent. [Full Analysis] — Jared Clinton

—————

NEW YORK ISLANDERS acquire: Andy Greene

NEW JERSEY DEVILS acquire: David Quenneville, 2021 2nd round pick

THN’s Take: It’s not an eye-popping payment for a 37-year-old defenseman, but the second-round pick is maybe more than the Islanders would have wanted to give up. Minor-leaguer Quenneville doesn’t move the needle in either direction. New Jersey’s captain at the time of the deal, Greene is likely to be a fringe top-four defenseman in New York. — Jared Clinton

—————

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS acquire: Jason Zucker

MINNESOTA WILD acquire: Alex Galchenyuk, Calen Addison, conditional 2020 1st round pick

THN’s Take: The Penguins upgrade their top-six with a player who they have targeted for some time now. GM Jim Rutherford tried and failed to acquire Zucker in the off-season in a swap for Phil Kessel, but finally got the deal done ahead of the deadline. Zucker’s speed makes him an instant asset and he has potential to be a long-term fit in the Penguins’ top six. For the Wild, who are in need of a rebuild, it’s a nice acquisition of assets. — Jared Clinton

—————

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS acquire: Jack Campbell, Kyle Clifford

LOS ANGELES KINGS acquire: Trevor Moore, 2020 3rd round pick, conditional 2021 3rd round pick

THN’s Take: The Maple Leafs get the backup goaltender they were seeking and add some grit to their bottom-six. With the window open, Toronto can afford to part ways with the picks and Moore, who had too many players ahead of him on the depth chart to make meaningful contributions. Los Angeles continues the rebuilding process with some picks and an NHL-caliber roster player. — Jared Clinton