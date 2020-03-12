NWHL postpones Isobel Cup final, intend to reschedule contest for later date

The final game of the NWHL campaign was slated for Friday evening in Boston, but amid the coronavirus outbreak, the women's league has announced the postponement of the Isobel Cup final with plans to reschedule the game "at an appropriate time."

“We want to host the Isobel Cup final in an environment where our fans, players and everyone working or attending our championship game can feel safe,” the league said in a statement. “The progression of COVID-19 in many parts of the world, including the U.S., resulted in the league making this decision in the interest of public health and the wellbeing of all involved in the event.”

At this time, however, the NWHL does not intend to end the campaign without a champion. According to the league’s release, the league, as well as the Boston Pride and Minnesota Whitecaps, plan to reschedule the single-game final for a later date in Boston when it is appropriate.

The NWHL’s postponement comes in the wake of the NBA’s decision to suspend its season on Wednesday evening, the NHL’s advisory against the conducting of morning skates, practices or team meetings on Thursday morning and cancellations or postponements of major international sporting events, including the IIHF Women’s World Championship, which was slated to be played in Halifax and Truro, N.S., beginning in late March.

“We are determined to present the Isobel Cup final that the Pride, Whitecaps and the fans deserve,” the league said.

