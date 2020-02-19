Rumor Roundup: Latest on Canadiens’ Domi, Sharks’ Thornton and Bruins’ deadline targets

Declining production and pending restricted free agency has landed Max Domi in the rumor mill, while veteran center Joe Thornton has a decision to make ahead of the trade deadline. In Boston, the Bruins are looking to add after missing out on two intriguing pieces.

A year ago, Canadiens center Max Domi was the toast of Montreal. Acquired in June 2018 from the Arizona Coyotes, he posted a career-high 72 points on a retooling Habs that exceeded expectations last season.

With the Canadiens playoff hopes all but dashed this year, some in Montreal are calling for GM Marc Bergevin to peddle Domi. Le Journal de Montreal’s Marc de Foy recently speculated the 24-year-old center could be shopped, pointing to a recent rumor linking him to the Minnesota Wild. He thinks Bergevin could target a defenseman such as Matt Dumba or Jonas Brodin. TVA Sports’ Jean-Charles Lajoie observed Bergevin and assistant Scott Mellanby were in Colorado on Monday scouting the Avalanche taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning. He felt Domi could be a good replacement for sidelined Avs center Nazem Kadri.

Most of these Domi trade rumors seem to originate with Montreal sports pundits unhappy over his declining production. They also point to his restricted free agent status (and arbitration rights) this summer, believing things could get contentious.

Having shipped defenseman Marco Scandella to the St. Louis Blues Tuesday, Bergevin is obviously listening to trade offers. Perhaps he’s getting some calls on Domi. Maybe he’s willing to move the youngster for the right price. Nevertheless, Bergevin doesn’t have to make that move at the trade deadline. If re-signing Domi proves costly, he could be shopped in the off-season when better offers could be had.

THORNTON’S DEADLINE OPTIONS

With the Feb. 24 trade deadline drawing nearer, Joe Thornton’s future with the San Jose Sharks is drawing attention in the rumor mill. Now in the twilight of his long career, the 40-year-old center is running out of time to add a Stanley Cup to his otherwise impressive resume. He certainly won’t get an opportunity this season with the floundering Sharks.

Some observers wonder if Thornton will waive his no-movement clause to join a Cup contender. The Ottawa Sun’s Bruce Garrioch believes he’d be a good fit with the Colorado Avalanche or his former club, the Boston Bruins. The idea of Thornton returning to the city where his NHL career began in 1997 would make a great story. However, the Bruins need a scoring winger for David Krejci’s line, not a center past his best-before date.

The Avs could use a short-term replacement for Kadri, but GM Joe Sakic has other priorities that Thornton can’t address. Top-line winger Mikko Rantanen is out for weeks with an upper-body injury, plus there’s concern over their goaltending depth.

BRUINS EYEING PALMIERI OR ANDERSON?

Speaking of the Bruins and their need for a scoring winger, GM Don Sweeney could be feeling pressure to make a move soon. It’s believed he had interest in Tyler Toffoli and Blake Coleman, but with both players off the trade market, he must look elsewhere.

WEEI.com’s Matt Kalman recommends pursuing Kyle Palmieri. With the New Jersey Devils in rebuild mode, they could listen to offers for the 29-year-old winger. Palmieri has a year remaining on his contract with a $4.65-million cap hit. Kalman feels the Bruins would be better off investing assets on someone who can help them for two playoff runs.

Meanwhile, NBC Sports Boston’s Joe Haggerty cites sources claiming the Bruins are very interested in Josh Anderson. The Columbus Blue Jackets winger has been sidelined by a shoulder injury since December, but could soon return to action. At 6-foot-3 and 222 pounds, the 25-year-old Anderson would bring additional size and grit to the Bruins’ forward lines. He’s also a year removed from a career-best 27-goal, 47-point performance.

Landing either player won’t be easy. The Devils will probably want a good, young, NHL-ready player and a draft pick or prospect for Palmieri. With the Blue Jackets jockeying for a playoff berth, they could be reluctant to move Anderson unless a scoring forward is part of the return.

