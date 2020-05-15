The Hockey News Podcast: Time to go all-in on the 24-team tournament?

Does the play-in tournament idea look more appealing now than it did a month ago? How will the AHL affect other leagues if it can't field all its teams next season? And more.

This week on The Hockey News Podcast, with senior writers Matt Larkin, Ryan Kennedy and Campbell:

– The NHL’s Return to Play Committee is reportedly leaning back toward ending the regular season and launching immediately into the playoffs. Is the 24-team play-jn tourney the best solution?

– Do 2020 NHL draft prospects have the right to complain about having to wait for the draft, or is it first-world problems?

– The PHWPA announces five-hub-city plan for playing in 2020-21. Will it help grow the women’s game and inch it closer to a unified league?

– After the AHL cancels its season, president Dave Andrews worries that next season might take place without all 31 teams. What will be the ripple effect on the hockey world if that happens?

– Listener mailbag, including: will the NHL consider any smaller hub cities for return-to-play scenarios?

