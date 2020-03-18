USHL cancels the remainder of 2019-20 season, commissioner calls it ‘a necessity’ for safety

In an effort to protect the health of players, staff, fans and the communities in which the league plays, the USHL announced that the 2019-20 season, including the playoffs, has been cancelled.

Upon the NHL’s decision to suspend its season, leagues throughout North America took similar steps, be they minor pro circuits or major junior competitions in Canada or the United States. But days after the ECHL and SPHL announced cancellations of their respective seasons, and following the QMJHL’s announcement that the remainder of the regular season has been nixed, the USHL has announced that it has scrapped the remainder of the 2019-20 season, including the post-season.

The USHL announced the decision was made unanimously by the USHL’s Board of Directors.

“This decision was not an easy one to make, but was a necessity in order to keep our athletes, staffs and fans in all 16 of our communities safe amid this international health risk,” said USHL president and commissioner Tom Garrity in a statement. “While we believe our product is the best junior hockey that fans can view, we also understand the health of our athletes, employees, fans and communities is more important during this time.”

At the time league play was suspended, only one team, the league-best Chicago Steel, had clinched a playoff spot. Among the league leading scorers were Chicago’s Mathieu De St. Phalle, Brendan Brisson and Sam Colangelo, while Steel goaltender Victor Ostman led the league with 25 wins.

Despite the season cancellation, the USHL plans to hand out its end-of-year awards. The winners will be announced in the coming weeks.

