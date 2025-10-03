Forum Talk: NHL Franchise Values Increase

Sportico released its NHL team valuations this week. It now has the average value for NHL teams at $2.1 billion. Check it out to learn more.

The Hockey News owner W. Graeme Roustan shares his NHL team valuations every year in the Money & Power hockey business annual. In Money & Power 2025, the average team valuation was at $2.03 billion.

It's no wonder the NHL's salary cap is rising quickly. It's also no wonder that any expansion team would probably cost at least $2 billion to enter the league. Which potential expansion city do you think could easily pay that price?