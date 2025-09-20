Forum Talk: Is The New Oilers Alternate Jersey Destined For The Top Shelf Or The Bargain Bin?

During the team's sixth annual Fan Day on Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers unveiled a new alternate jersey that the team will wear during the 2025-26 NHL season.

The jersey features a "light tan" base with the usual orange and blue trim that has become synonymous with the Oilers' branding. As the organization put it, the jersey is "a classic design that is built for Oil Country, evoking nostalgic brands that were trusted to keep machines running smoothly, in the shop and in the field."

In addition to the old-style text-based logo, the jersey also features a shoulder patch featuring an oil tower that salutes "the work ethic of Oil Country's industries."

What do you think? Is this new Oilers alternate jersey a top-shelf success, or is it destined for the bargain bin?

Let us know what you think. And remember, The Hockey News Community is a hockey forum where you can not only join the conversation but start your own.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.