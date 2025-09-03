Forum Talk: Rate The Ottawa Senators' New Alternate Jersey

The Ottawa Senators teased an alternate jersey earlier this off-season, but they officially unveiled it today. Sens alum Chris Phillips walked into the season launch event wearing the new sweater.

The jersey's scheduled to be worn for 13 games this upcoming season. And it looks different than any jersey the Senators have worn.

The logo has new textures that give it a more dynamic, dazzling look, which I like.

The part that gives me pause is at the top of the jersey. I wonder whether the black could have been brought down past the shoulder and connect with the stripes on the sleeves. But I think once the rest of the uniform is unveiled, it will all make sense together.

