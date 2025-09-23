Forum Talk: What Happens When Artemi Panarin Becomes A UFA?

Artemi Panarin is entering the final year of his seven-year, $11.643-million contract with the New York Rangers. There are a few paths the left winger can go down once it's time to decide.



The 34-year-old can negotiate a slightly cheaper contract with the Rangers to remain a member of the Blueshirts. However, if the Rangers don't make the playoffs again, will he want to pursue a Stanley Cup with another franchise?

Even then, how long will his new contract be at his age? A one-year, two-year, or even a three-year deal?

Tell us your thoughts and what could happen with Panarin once his current deal expires.