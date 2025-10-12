Who's the best goalie in the NHL?

Connor Hellebuyck has dominated the regular season, racking up back-to-back Vezina Trophy wins, but others like Sergei Bobrovsky, Andre Vasilevskiy, and Igor Shesterkin have proven to be at their best in the playoffs, unlike Hellebuyck. Which goaltender do you think is the best in the NHL?

