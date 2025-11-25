10 Things To Watch At The 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge

Last year’s inaugural CHL USA Prospects Challenge redefined what an All-Star Game or NHL draft showcase event can be.

Instead of pitting WHL, OHL and QMJHL players against each other with no stakes, leaning into the Canada-USA rivalry and matching the best in the CHL against the USA Hockey National Team Development Program gives both sides plenty to play for.

With the two-game event set to go down at 8 p.m. ET on Nov. 25 in Calgary and Nov. 26 in Lethbridge, let’s look at some of the most interesting storylines on both sides of the ice and what we should be watching for when things kick off.

1. Can The NTDP Avenge Last Year's Sweep?

Simply put, the NTDP was outmatched last year. The first game was a 6-1 pounding for Team CHL, and the second was a closer affair, but the CHL still controlled play, winning 3-2.

It was admittedly a down year for the NTDP, and this year doesn’t look much different in that regard, but getting its first win of the series will be important. There is a three-year agreement between the CHL and NTDP for this challenge, and if the CHL wins every game, it may not be a longer-term event as we all hope.

2. Will Harrison Boettiger Fare Better This Time Around?

In a unique turn of events, Harrison Boettiger will be the first player to play in this event twice. He backstopped the NTDP in the second game of last year’s event, making 35 saves on 38 shots. He looked like the best netminder at the showcase despite being the youngest.

This year, he’s switched sides, playing for Team CHL after the draft-eligible netminder moved to the Kelowna Rockets. The University of Denver commit moved to the CHL after NCAA rule changes became official. He will look to once again put on a solid performance at the CHL USA Prospects Challenge.

3. JP Hurlbert Up Against Familiar Faces

The CHL's leading scorer, JP Hurlbert, will line up against some friends when the puck drops.

Hurlbert, like Boettiger, moved to the CHL after the NCAA rule changes, and he will face his former squad. Hurlbert has been fantastic in the CHL, and he will be looking to prove he made the right move.

4. How Does Liam Ruck Look Away From Twin Markus?

Liam and Markus Ruck have spent more than a few shifts playing away from each other over the last few years. They played together growing up, and now they play together with the Medicine Hat Tigers. They even played together at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

For Liam Ruck, it’s certainly going to be a bit different on the ice as he joins Team CHL as an injury replacement while his brother won’t be with the team. It will be interesting to see just how good Liam Ruck looks away from his twin.

5. Shilov And Novotny Represent Europe On Team CHL

This event is largely billed as Canada against the USA, but there are some exceptions on Team CHL. Not only are there a few Americans, but this year, a couple of Europeans will be joining the squad.

Egor Shilov is a top-10 scorer in the QMJHL who is very creative and has some serious skill. Adam Novotny has had some really nice moments in the OHL, really coming on as of late with 13 points in a nine-game point streak heading into the CHL USA Prospects Challenge. It’s going to be really exciting to see these Euros play with other top talent from around the CHL.

6. Who Is Team CHL's Standout Blueliner?

The top Canadian blueliner, Keaton Verheoff, is playing in the NCAA, and the debate about the second-best defender in the draft has been all over the place.

Aside from a few players in Europe, Team CHL will feature a few of the top candidates.

Ryan Lin could be that player, but some of his decision-making has come into question. Carson Carels is a favorite of many with his steady two-way play. Xavier Villeneuve is undoubtedly the most skilled and cerebral of the bunch, but there are questions about his defensive game. Daxon Rudolph has also been discussed, but a lackluster start dropped his stock a bit. A big game or two could vault him right back up.

7. Where Does The NTDP's Scoring Come From?

If the NTDP has any shot at winning a game or two at this event, they will need a few players to put up some big offensive performances.

Team will rely on captain Casey Mutryn and Mikey Berchild to produce some of that offense. The team’s top two scorers, Victor Plante and Jamie Glance, have the offensive pop to keep up with some of the CHL’s best. This isn’t an offensive juggernaut, so it will need someone to step up.

8. Can The U.S. Goaltending Keep Them In Games?

Between Brady Knowling and Luke Carrithers, the NTDP netminding has been fine at best. They have each had some really solid games and some really worrisome outings. It’s been a mixed bag to say the least, but with the NTDP on the big stage, it will be imperative that the goaltending is back on its game.

9. Can Belchetz, Preston Or Anyone Else Rise Up The Board?

Last year, a massive performance from Matthew Schaefer sprangboarded his rise to the No. 1 spot. This year, a few players could use this event to start their journey up draft boards.

Ethan Belchetz brings so many offensive tools, and he’s a massive winger, which NHL teams tend to fall in love with. Mathis Preston is a high-octane attacker who loves to dictate play with the puck. They may be the top names who could find their way into the top of draft boards, but there is plenty on the line for players up and down the lineup.

10. Who Sets The Tone This Year?

What made this event so special last year was the intensity on both sides. There truly was a desire to push the other team to their breaking point.

Kashawn Aitcheson annihilated LJ Mooney early in the first game, which lit the fire for both teams. Could a player like Giorgos Pantelas fill that role this year? Maybe it’s Belchetz or Caleb Malhotra up front that does some early crashing and banging. It will surely be fun to see who sets the tone.

