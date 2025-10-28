2026 NHL Draft: Belchetz, Preston Headline CHL Roster For CHL USA Prospects Challenge

The CHL announced its full roster in the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge on Tuesday.

The event puts the top draft-eligible talent from the WHL, OHL and QMJHL on Team CHL against the USA Hockey National Team Development Program squad in a two-game series.

Last year’s inaugural showcase event was a resounding success, with the CHLers winning both games. The hype around this year’s event continues to rise.

This year’s CHL USA Prospects Challenge will see games played Tuesday, Nov. 25, at Calgary’s Scotiabank Saddledome and Wednesday, Nov. 26, at Lethbridge’s VisitLethbridge.com Arena.

This year’s event features all 15 players from the CHL who received an A-grade from NHL Central Scouting in its first list of the season, designating them as players worthy of a first-round pick at this point in the draft cycle.

In September, the CHL named the first three players to its roster. Defenseman Ryan Lin (Vancouver Giants/WHL), forward Ryan Roobroeck (Niagara IceDogs/OHL), and defenseman Xavier Villeneuve (Blainville-Boisbriand Armada/QMJHL) were the initial trio, highlighting one of the top players from across each of the three CHL leagues.

Ethan Belchetz (Windsor), the OHL's leading goal-scorer, highlights the forward group and should be one of the marquee players at the event. Mathis Preston (Spokane/WHL) is one of the most dynamic prospects in the CHL this season and could easily take over the two-game series with some highlight-reel plays.

On the back end, Chase Reid (Sault Ste. Marie/OHL) and Carson Carels (Prince George/WHL) highlight a strong group on the blueline. The defense group features a wide array of talent from puck-movers to defensive stoppers.

The CHL roster also features five American-born players this year after Blake Fiddler was the lone American on last year’s squad.

Brooks Rogowski (Oshawa/OHL) and Nikita Klepov (Saginaw/OHL) won gold with the American Hlinka Gretzky Cup squad. American forward JP Hurlbert (Kamloops/WHL) leads all scorers across the CHL with 28 points. Harrison Boettiger (Kelowna/WHL) even appeared in net for the NTDP in last year's showdown.

European forwards Adam Novotny (Peterborough/OHL) and Egor Shilov (Victoriaville/QMJHL) will also showcase their talents at the prospects challenge. The CHL emphasized showcasing its homegrown talent and the imports who help solidify the major junior circuit as the premier development league in the world.

“The CHL USA Prospects Challenge is a tremendous opportunity for our top draft-eligible players to compete against elite competition from the U.S. National Under-18 Team while showcasing the strength of our player development system across the WHL, OHL and QMJHL,” CHL president Dan MacKenzie said in a news release. “We’re proud of each of these players for earning this opportunity and congratulate them on being selected to represent the CHL at this prestigious event, which shines a light on the next generation of NHL talent.”

There are 19 clubs across the three leagues represented at the event. The Spokane Chiefs (Preston, Chase Harrington), Quebec Remparts (Maddox Dagenais, Charlie Morrison) and Sarnia Sting (Alessandro Di Iorio, Beckham Edwards) are the only three teams sending a pair of teammates.

Here's the full roster and support staff for Team CHL at the 2025 CHL USA Prospects Challenge.

Forwards

Ethan Belchetz, Windsor (OHL)

Maddox Dagenais, Quebec (QMJHL)

Alessandro Di Iorio, Sarnia (OHL)

Beckham Edwards, Sarnia (OHL)

Chase Harrington, Spokane (WHL)

JP Hurlbert, Kamloops (WHL)

Nikita Klepov, Saginaw (OHL)

Caleb Malhotra, Brantford (OHL)

Adam Novotny, Peterborough (OHL)

Mathis Preston, Spokane (WHL)

Brooks Rogowski, Oshawa (OHL)

Ryan Roobroeck, Niagara (OHL)

Egor Shilov, Victoriaville (QMJHL)

Defensemen

Carson Carels, D, Prince George (WHL)

Ryan Lin, D, Vancouver (WHL)

Charlie Morrison, D, Quebec (QMJHL)

Giorgos Pantelas, D, Brandon (WHL)

Chase Reid, D, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)

Daxon Rudolph, D, Prince Albert (WHL)

Xavier Villeneuve, D, Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL)

Goalies

Harrison Boettiger, G, Kelowna (WHL)

Zachary Jovanovski, G, Guelph (OHL)

Staff

General Manager: Yanick Lemay (Drummondville/QMJHL)

Head Coach: Willie Desjardins (Medicine Hat/WHL)

Assistant Coach: Jay McKee (Brantford/OHL)

Assistant Coach: Sylvain Favreau (Drummondville/QMJHL)

Third Assistant Coach: Mike Johnston (Portland/WHL)

Video Coach: Jayce Desjardins (Medicine Hat/WHL)

Head Athletic Therapist (Both Games): Mikki Lanuk (Medicine Hat/WHL)

Athletic Therapist (Calgary Game Only): Adam Leckie (Calgary/WHL)

Equipment Manager (Calgary Game Only): Robin McDonald (Calgary/WHL)

Athletic Therapist (Lethbridge Game Only): Marty Palechuk (Lethbridge/WHL)

Equipment Manager (Lethbridge Game Only): Rhett White (Lethbridge/WHL)

