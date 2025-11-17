2026 NHL Draft Notebook: First-Round Candidates Bjorck, Smits And Suvanto Impress Early In Europe

The NHL draft is seven months away, but the work to build up scouting reports, analyze players and piece together the next draft class begins long before that.

One of the most interesting things to track throughout the year is where European players are ranked to start the season and how their stock changes.

With every team in the NHL being based in North America, scouts are generally much more familiar with players close to home. That means we typically see European players rise up the board throughout the season.

In this iteration of the NHL draft notebook, we're peeking into my personal scouting notebook, focusing in on some intriguing players in Europe.

Viggo Bjorck is a big name who has been known for a couple of years now, putting up monster numbers almost every time he’s on the ice. Oliver Suvanto is a smart, capable Finn who put his name on the map at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Alberts Smits is the most unknown of the trio, but he has been fantastic to start the season in the Liiga.

Let’s look at a recent game from each player to get a peek into what they’ve done to assert themselves as one of the more intriguing players overseas.

Viggo Bjorck, C/W, Djurgarden

Nov. 1, 2025 vs. Brynas (Swe.)

Playing on the wing in the Swedish League, Bjorck’s speed and skill were evident right away.

He was outmuscled a few times throughout the game, including on a play in a faceoff scrum, where he was just levelled. Even though there were a few isolated moments when his size came into play, he was a battler along the boards. The effort level in this game was quite good, and that's something that will be important as the season progresses.

On his third shift, Bjorck showed excellent pursuit as the opposing team attempted to break out, disrupting possession just enough to cause a loose puck. Once he jumped on the puck, Bjorck worked by two opposing players and fed the puck to an oncoming teammate.

As the teammate went below the goal line, Bjorck filled the space just inside the hashmarks, snapping the shot home on a pass from behind the net. He adjusted to the pass in his feet and got a very good shot off to score.

HockeyWithZak (@HockeyWithZak) on X

Viggo Bjorck (2026) With a nice finish🚨 #NHLDraft #DIFHockey

Bjorck displayed some really nice vision, slick passing ability and a few really nice moves to evade pressure. His work rate in all three zones was solid. In the defensive zone in particular, Bjorck leaned into attackers and guided them to the outside. He proactively looked to get into passing lanes and made a few really nice plays to cut off a pass.

In the second period, Bjorck closed in on an attacker just inside the defensive blueline. When they stumbled a bit and the puck became free, Bjorck quickly jumped on it and sent a backhand pass to a teammate flying through the zone. The puck was sent up ice to another teammate, trying to get in on a breakaway, and he buried it. Bjorck recorded a secondary assist on the play thanks to his excellent work and quick thinking in his own end.

This was a very solid game for Bjorck as a whole. His motor was solid throughout the contest, and he showed commitment to playing in his own end. He’s always been fairly agile, but the speed in space has been notable early in this season. Skill and IQ have always been Bjorck’s calling card. The additional speed and more consistent effort have significantly improved his translatability to the professional level.

Oliver Suvanto, C, Tappara

Oct. 31, 2025 vs. HIFK (Fin.)

Whenever a young player is playing center at the pro level, it’s worth noting.

When you watch Suvanto in the Liiga, you can tell why he is playing that role. He has great size and moves well, and his anticipation in all three zones makes him a more than capable center.

Suvanto is a bowling ball on skates. Although he’s not constantly blowing guys up, he is a lot to handle.

Throughout this game, Suvanto showed some excellent two-way habits. His positioning in the defensive zone allowed him to kill chances consistently. He was intelligent in space, using his length to get into passing lanes. His stick was active throughout the game, and he was tough to get by cleanly in the neutral zone.

Faceoffs were an area of strength in this game. While he isn’t consistently winning most faceoffs at the pro level just yet, he won seven of nine in this game, and most of them were cleanly won. Those details matter for teams looking for middle-six centers who have a defensive lean to their game. His puck protection ability was quite good in this game as well, leaning into defenders at times or holding them off with his off hand.

In the offensive zone, Suvanto showed some really smart playmaking and solid cycle play along the wall. He showed comfort around the net, establishing position and even getting his stick on a couple of shots from distance. Suvanto had a couple of really nice chances from the slot, including one early in the third period that nearly beat the sprawling goalie.

Suvanto is a smart, tactical player who really understands how to play the game in a straightforward, structured way. He is a very NHL-style player. His top-end skill isn’t elite, and while he has good mobility, he’s not a true burner. With that said, he could very well be a top-20 pick in the NHL draft if he can continue to showcase his game at the men’s level and continue to grow in confidence offensively.

Early Season Draft Risers in Sweden

With November’s international tournaments wrapped up, it’s time to look back at early-season draft risers. Jacob Smeds spotlights three draft-eligible prospects who’ve boosted their stock for the 2026 NHL Draft: Alexander Command, Elton Hermansson, and Theodor Knights.

Alberts Smits, D, Jukurit

Oct. 31, 2025 vs. Kiekko-Espoo (Fin.)

Early in this game, Smits consistently found room to activate in the offensive attack.

As he either joined the rush up ice in transition or snuck down the wall to support the puck and then drove play below the goal line, Smits constantly impacted the game offensively. His playmaking showed some really nice qualities, with nice vision and excellent execution on his passes below the faceoff dots. He also used his skating to shake defenders up high and down low, creating room for himself and finding some really nice shooting lanes.

Throughout the game, Smits used his reach and puckhandling to move the puck around defenders to teammates. He created more time for himself by flipping his hips with the puck on his stick to put himself between the puck and an opposing player.

In the defensive zone, the 6-foot-3 Smits did a nice job of using his skating and length to push attackers to the outside and then close quickly.

When he did make a poor read, specifically in the neutral zone when looking to jump into the offense, Smits got himself back into position and ensured he was able to maintain his team’s defensive posture.

As the game went on, Smits continued to get involved, and in the third period, his work paid off.

After the puck was worked into the corner, Smits began to creep over from the net front, anticipating a pass as a board battle ensued. Once he picked off the pass, Smits turned up ice and began to burn.

He deked a couple of defenders at the defensive blueline and then hit a teammate in the neutral zone with an outlet pass. Smits continued up ice, driving the center lane toward the net, pulling a defender and keeping the goalie honest, which opened his teammate up for a scoring chance they buried.

What really made this game special, though, was his overtime goal, driving the net and burying a one-timer from in tight.

Liiga (@smliiga) on X

🚨 Haatanen passaa, Šmits ratkaisee 💪 @MikkelinJukurit hakee Espoosta jatkoaikavoiton! 📺 @MTVUrheilu | #Liiga #Jukurit

Smits was all over the ice in this game. His ability to jump in the rush is thanks in part to his impressive physical tools. His awareness of when to act and when to get back into a defensive position is what makes him successful.

Smits isn’t getting much discussion among the top defensemen, but he might be a top-three blueliner in this class.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.