2026 NHL Draft Rankings: Ferrari's Top 50 Before The World Juniors

Gavin McKenna's left the door open at the top of the 2026 NHL draft class.

McKenna came into the year as the clear-cut favorite for first overall, but he's started a bit slow, and the NCAA has proven to be a bit more of a challenge than expected.

In my eyes, there is a group of four that have asserted themselves as top-tier prospects: Ivar Stenberg, Tynan Lawrence, Gavin McKenna and Keaton Verhoeff. The next tier is a pair of players – Mathis Preston and Ethan Belchetz – who have the potential to climb into that group but haven't quite yet.

The draft really opens up after the top 10, but the talent is impressive into the latter half of the first round. Players like Oliver Suvanto, Caleb Malhotra, Vertti Svensk and Casey Mutryn are all intriguing players with exciting skill sets.

We've seen this year's NHL draft class in action for at least a few months now, going back to the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. That means it’s time to get into the first iteration of my 2026 NHL draft board.

It will be a very fun year of tracking the draft with plenty of exciting, talented hockey players. Before we get to the draft evaluations, with this being my first draft ranking of the year, let's dig into what I look for in players and how my rankings are formed.

Method To The Madness

These rankings are my opinions based on my views on each one of these players. If I have not seen a player in person or on video, I will not rank them.

While size on the extreme ends matters, it is not a deciding factor for me on a player. If an undersized player doesn't let his size hinder him, I believe the tools and skills will work out. Additionally, if a player is 6-foot-6 but can't skate, I am less inclined to value that player because height doesn't equal talent. Big isn't always good.

As for traits that I value, intelligence, mobility, skill and the ability to chain plays together are what I look for. Physicality is valuable but often overrated because hitting everything that moves is usually a bad decision. Functional physicality is the name of the game. You can hit another player all you want, but if it's two seconds after a pass or you are just hitting a guy with no intention of recovering the puck, it's useless and often takes you out of the play.

With all that out of the way, thank you for following along for yet another draft year. I am always open to discussion on these rankings and would love to hear your feedback, so reach out to me on X (formerly Twitter).

Without further ado, let's get to the December 2026 NHL draft board.

Height, which is rounded to the nearest inch, and weight information are according to NHL Central Scouting.

2026 NHL Draft Rankings, December Edition

1. Ivar Stenberg, LW/RW, Frolunda (Swe.), 5-foot-11, 183 pounds

There may not be a player in the draft class who has as much in his bag as Stenberg.

He's on pace for the most productive draft-eligible season in the Swedish League, producing at a rate that eclipses the Sedin twins and Niklas Backstrom, among others. When he's not finding the scoresheet, he's been a very smart off-puck player who is putting in the work at both ends of the ice. He is a very agile skater, effectively using his edges to shake opponents and find open lanes for himself to burst through with the puck.

Stenberg could fit on just about any line, as long as they play with some pace. He leads with his passing ability, consistently looking to get pucks off the walls and into the middle of the ice. Stenberg has a sneaky good shot as well. He thinks the game at a near elite level, playing with excellent anticipation.

In a year when first overall has become an uncertainty, Stenberg brings versatility and upper-echelon offensive upside.

2. Tynan Lawrence, C, Muskegon (USHL), Six-foot, 185 pounds

Although he has only played in seven games since the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Lawrence is arguably the most intriguing player in this draft class.

As the top center in the class, Lawrence brings so much that NHL teams want from their top picks. He plays with relentless speed, attacks the middle of the ice with the puck and understands how to play through contact.

Lawrence's game is all about applying pressure. When he doesn't have the puck, he looks to get on the opponent and retrieve it. When he has the puck, he looks to attack through defenders with his speed and power.

He plays the game like an NFL running back, looking to read the coverage and get downhill.

3. Gavin McKenna, LW, Penn State (NCAA), 5-foot-11, 170 pounds

There may not be a more talented offensive player in the draft than Gavin McKenna.

His upside is enormous thanks to his incredible puckhandling, elite passing vision and unbelievable creativity at times. He was a dominant force in the WHL over the last two years, putting up gaudy numbers and leading his team to a WHL championship last year. His game had some areas of concern, but he was able to bully the competition with his pure skill and offensive prowess.

This season, he made the move to play at Penn State, and issues in his game have become much more evident at the NCAA level.

His lack of off-puck engagement and defensive commitment has raised eyebrows. His lack of 5-on-5 production has also been a bit of a red flag, putting up the vast majority of his points on the power play. In general, it hasn't been the exceptional start that many were expecting for McKenna in the NCAA.

With that said, McKenna's upside is about as high as it gets. The team drafting him could get a player who falls somewhere between Elias Pettersson and Patrick Kane.

This is a fantastic player who will be in the conversation for first overall throughout the season. He may not be the runaway first overall pick some thought coming into the year.

Why Alarm Bells Ring For Projected No. 1 NHL Draft Pick Gavin McKenna

Gavin McKenna has flaws. He's not scoring at even strength as much as former top NHL draft prospects in the NCAA. But there's still lots to like about the projected first pick in 2026.

4. Keaton Verhoeff, D, Univ. of North Dakota (NCAA), 6-foot-4, 208 pounds

The top defender in the class has size, mobility and confidence in himself that you can't teach.

Verhoeff is poised with the puck and understands how to navigate pressure at a high level. His panic threshold is quite high, consistently finding a way to wade through the chaos and make a play. Whether defensively or with the puck, Verhoeff has a calmness about his game, knowing he can use his feet and puckhandling to get himself out of trouble.

Verhoeff is sometimes a bit too confident in himself, which can get him into trouble. Defensively, he could be a bit more aggressive in closing gaps in transition, but those issues should improve as he matures.

His physical tools are quite strong, and his ability to play through pressure, make plays in transition, and show offensive touch with the puck should make him an enticing player who goes in the top five.

5. Mathis Preston, RW/LW, Spokane (WHL), 5-foot-11, 177 pounds

An absolute rocket on ice, Preston can put a team on his back when needed. He can break open a tight neutral zone defense with his speed and puckhandling. The excellent transitional forward can create plenty on offense as a shooter and a passer.

Some have wondered whether Preston would be able to add a physical element to his game, and this season, he's shown he can get involved in that regard. His size is an issue for some people, but he wants to quickly turn the play up ice and get into attack mode. He's a cerebral offensive mind who can be a game-breaker on the wing.

6. Ethan Belchetz, LW, Windsor (OHL), 6-foot-5, 228 pounds

Belchetz is a massive winger who possesses some really impressive puck skills and an excellent shot.

Belchetz has shown off some physicality and power throughout the season so far, making plays with defenders on his back or barreling through traffic along the boards. He's a power forward who leans into his skill, making him a really hard player to defend.

Belchetz works pucks off the boards, gets to the middle of the ice and consistently finds himself around the net. His skating was always his biggest concern, but he has taken big strides (no pun intended) in that department, becoming a much more fluid skater in open ice and getting off to quicker starts as well.

Belchetz has the potential to be a very strong complementary winger with size and skill.

7. Viggo Bjorck, C/W, Djurgarden (Swe.), 5-foot-9, 177 pounds

The highly skilled, undersized Bjorck has been one of the most impressive prospects in this draft class for a few years now.

He's a relentless offensive producer who uses his skill and speed to create advantages all over the ice. He's still learning to play against the strength and pace of the SHL, particularly along the boards and in the corners, but he has the skill to escape a lot of situations.

One encouraging area of growth is his off-puck play, particularly in the offensive two-thirds of the ice. He hunts down pucks and pressures opposing puck carriers as they try to break out and through the middle of the ice. He still has some hit-and-miss moments in the defensive zone, but when he is fully engaged, something we've seen much more this year, he has really good instincts.

8. Alberts Smits, D, Jukurit (Fin.), 6-foot-3, 205 pounds

There may not be a player who has risen boards quite as quickly to start the season as Latvian defender Alberts Smits.

His mobility, size and raw offensive tools make him the best candidate for a draft-and-develop star in the making on the blueline in this class. His mobility is really impressive, showcasing some incredible edge work and bursts of speed in all three zones.

Smits' defensive game has been very good at the junior level in Finland, and outside of a slight lack of strength, it looks like it has a solid base in the Liiga. The biggest issues are generally overconfidence that he can cut off a pass, so he just needs to fix those reads.

What has been really intriguing about Smits' game is his level of creativity as a passer and his willingness to jump up into the attack.

He remains a bit of a project because sometimes the decision-making when trying to create offense is a bit too brash or optimistic, but there is so much potential in his game. If he can get a bit stronger and a bit more collected in his own end, Smits could end up being one of the best players to come out of this draft class fairly easily.

9. Chase Reid, D, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL), 6-foot-2, 188 pounds

Playing at more than a point-per-game pace in the OHL, Reid has become one of the most intriguing defenders in the draft class because of his versatility.

He has an excellent skating base, some physicality and solid two-way play. Reid isn't a master at any area of the game, but he is well above average across the board.

Reid has a very solid stick in the defensive zone, closing quickly with excellent footwork and smart decision-making. In the neutral zone, he closes quickly and disrupts play effectively. In the offensive zone, he uses his mobility and passing ability to generate excellent results with the puck. He jumps into pockets of space to present passing options and draw pressure. He's a very well-rounded blueliner.

10. Xavier Villeneuve, D, Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL), 5-foot-11, 162 pounds

A gifted offensive defenseman who is among the most skilled playmakers in the draft. His vision and anticipation with the puck are excellent, allowing him to create offense from the back end. Villeneuve has some of the shiftiest mitts of any blueliners in the draft class, evading pressure at the top of the zone.

His defensive game is a work in progress, with some very solid positioning and stick work. When he defends skating forward and uses his mobility to his advantage, he can be a very solid defensive presence. He can get outmuscled and pushed around at times, but he is generally evasive enough to get himself out of those situations before he gets in trouble.

11. Malte Gustafsson, D, HV71 Jr. (Swe.), 6-foot-4, 200 pounds

Gustafsson is a big, mobile, skilled defender who uses his physical tools at both ends of the ice. In his own end, he shows signs of playing a stingy, physical brand of defense.

He struggles at times in the SHL as his strength isn't quite up to the level of pro players. He's fairly young in the draft class, so there's still plenty of runway to develop physically.

With the puck, he shows some really nice deception and puck protection, and he is a sneaky good passer. He's not the kind of dynamic defender who can dangle off the blueline and drive offense from the back end, but he's a more-than-capable puck-mover. Gustafsson will be an intriguing project with highly attractive physical tools.

12. Oliver Suvanto, C, Tappara Jr. (Fin.), 6-foot-3, 207 pounds

Suvanto is a true two-way center who has a very solid transition game and a great work ethic.

Suvanto isn't a flashy player by any means, but he's big and sturdy with an excellent sense of how to play a pro-style game. He gets in on the forecheck, understands where opponents want to go with the puck and how to kill the breakout. With possession, Suvanto is a center-focused attacker who either takes the puck to the middle on his own or fires passes to the slot for his teammates. Suvanto isn't the most exciting skill player, but he is an effective, efficient player that NHL coaches will love.

2026 NHL Draft Notebook: First-Round Candidates Bjorck, Smits And Suvanto Impress Early In Europe

If you don't know about Viggo Bjorck, Alberts Smits and Oliver Suvanto, you may hear their names called in the first round of the 2026 NHL draft. They each impressed in a recent game as Tony Ferrari opens his scouting notebook.

13. Elton Hermansson, RW/LW, Modo (Swe.2), 6-foot-1, 181 pounds

Hermansson's speed and skill are assets that cannot be denied.

He is a very solid transitional forward who can carry the puck and stickhandle through traffic on his own or work give-and-gos with precision.

In the offensive zone, his one-timer is a threat whenever he's away from the puck. His defensive game is still a bit hit and miss, but more often than not, he's at least putting in the effort to get into position and pressure opposing players. He must get stronger physically, something that is somewhat noticeable at both ends of the ice, but he shows quite a bit of potential.

14. Jack Hextall, C, Youngstown (USHL), Six-foot, 188 pounds

One of the smartest players in the draft, Hextall is a tactician who will elevate those around him. He's been consistently one of the most well-rounded prospects in this draft cycle, putting in an excellent work rate at both ends of the ice. He's showcased excellent decision-making, nifty skills and very solid offensive chance generation.

The more you watch Hextall, the more you appreciate the small details and little decisions he makes on and off the puck. Whether it's a skating path away from the puck to get to a soft spot or a quick touch pass in the neutral zone that springs a teammate, Hextall gets better the more you watch him.

15. Ryan Lin, D, Vancouver (WHL), 5-foot-11, 177 pounds

Although he's not the biggest defender, there is a lot to like in Lin's game.

His mobility is very solid, and he has really nice puck skills. His defensive game is very good when he's on, using his skating and stick to force opponents to the outside. He has some momentary lapses of judgment in his own end, which can cause issues, but he has a solid base.

Lin loves to get involved and run-and-gun offensively. His passing ability is really impressive, and he's always trying to do something with the puck. He must be a bit more selective with when he jumps into the rush or commits to attacking below the dots in the offensive zone because he has been burned. Lin is one of the more intriguing players in the draft class because of the variance of his game. He still seems to be figuring out where he wants to specialize as a defenseman.

16. Adam Valentini, LW, Univ. of Michigan (NCAA), 5-foot-9, 190 pounds

Count me among those who still believe that Adam Valentini is a high-end prospect.

His intelligence is in the upper echelon, and his skill has translated well to the NCAA. He's currently the second-highest scoring first-year draft eligible in college behind McKenna, and he's not being given nearly the same opportunity as McKenna. Valentini is playing a much stronger game at even strength to this point as well. It's easy to like the creativity, playmaking and sound decision-making that Valentini has displayed this season.

Some NHL scouts may have soured on him a bit early after a commitment to the OHL was backed out on when the opportunity to go to the NCAA early arose. His size and strength are the issues that some have with him, but he's held up perfectly fine against older, stronger competition in the NCAA.

17. Marcus Nordmark, RW, Djurgarden Jr. (Swe.), 6-foot-2, 180 pounds

What I wouldn't give to see Nordmark playing in the SHL with a real opportunity.

His junior scoring is impressive, combining high-end finishing ability with some major growth as a playmaker. Nordmark is using his teammates much more effectively without feeling the need to do it all himself. He can really get buzzing around the offensive zone, looking to pass the puck and get himself back into position to generate a scoring chance. His defensive game is a work in progress still. He's quite the impressive player to watch, especially at international events.

18. William Hakansson, D, Lulea (Swe.), 6-foot-5, 207 pounds

One of the best defensive blueliners in the draft, Hakansson is a big, rangy defender who covers ice well and uses his length to swallow up attackers.

He ties up sticks around the net, establishes position along the boards and uses his frame quite effectively overall. When he needs to throw his weight around, he's more than happy to. He will need to get stronger as he can get outmuscled by some veterans at the SHL level, but he's playing solid minutes at the pro level for a reason.

Hakansson is a minute-munching defensive player who has flashes of really solid puck-moving ability as well. This isn't a player who is incapable of having the puck on his stick by any means. He just doesn't get many offensive opportunities in the SHL.

19. Adam Novotny, LW/RW, Peterborough (OHL), 6-foot-1, 204 pounds

He still seems to be figuring it out in Peterborough, where he has gone through some ups and downs, but he's found a bit more of a groove lately. His speed and transition ability stand out immediately, flying around the ice at will at times.

Novotny has shown much better defensive engagement as the season has gone along. His play in the hard areas around the net and along the boards looks great on some shifts and lacks engagement on others. There is a very intriguing, complementary player who brings an element of speed to the game here; he just needs to find that top gear more often.

20. Casey Mutryn, RW, USA U-18 (NTDP), 6-foot-3, 200 pounds

Physicality, ferocity and pace are the name of Mutryn's game. He showcases some really impressive power forward tendencies, absorbing physicality and working through pressure.

Mutryn has shown flashes of really nice puckhandling and skill. His puck protection is certainly among the best in the draft. If he can find some more consistent offensive skill, he could be a very solid middle-six scorer, but he has a very safe floor as a bottom-six power forward with two-way value. He feels like a player who ends up somewhere between Matthew Knies and Will Cuylle.

21. Juho Piiparinen, D, Tappara (Fin.), 6-foot-1, 201 pounds

Sometimes a player is just a steady, smart player who brings well-above-average four-way mobility. Juho Piiparinen is that player.

He's a very positional defender with an active stick and intelligent reads in his own end. He holds his own in battles against men at the Liiga level, slowly getting better in the toughest areas. Piiparinen is a capable puck-mover from his own end, and when he gets the opportunity in the offensive zone, he is fully capable of advancing play. He doesn't quite have the puck skill to be a true impact offensive player, though.

22. Caleb Malhotra, C, Brantford (OHL), 6-foot-1, 182 pounds

The captain of Team CHL at the CHL USA Prospects Challenge, Malhotra has shown himself to be a really solid two-way center. He does everything you want from a middle-six center who can be played in any situation.

When he needs a physical edge, he can crash and bang on the forecheck. When his team is down a goal, he pushes the pace and generates scoring chances by attacking the middle of the ice. Malhotra is a versatile center who can be thrown over the boards at any time.

23. Adam Nemec, LW/RW, Nitra (Svk.), 6-foot-1, 176 pounds

There are games when Nemec is all over the ice, using his speed on the forecheck and engaging in puck battles. His speed is a factor, pressuring puck carriers when he doesn't have the puck and looking to turn defenders when he does.

His puckhandling is a bit unrefined, but when he keeps things straightforward, he can burst up ice and get the puck to the middle of the ice with his passing ability. Nemec is a bit on the raw side, but he has the potential to be a really solid middle-six transitional scorer.

24. Vertti Svensk, D, SaiPa Jr. (Fin.), Six-foot, 165 pounds

Svensk is a very mobile, crafty blueliner who is incredibly raw. His game at the Liiga level is very up-and-down, but he has been showing improvement the more he's played against men.

When he leverages his skating, he can mirror opposing attackers and then get in with his stick to disrupt possession. Offensively, he's a very confident player who wants to make a difference. He shows evasive skating, shifty hands, slick passing and a good sense of how to create chances. There's some risk, but the upside is impressive.

25. Carson Carels, D, Prince George (WHL), 6-foot-2, 202 pounds

Carels is one of the tougher evaluations of this draft class.

His skating and overall mobility are quite impressive. When the puck is on his stick, he moves it up ice and into good scoring positions. He isn't incredibly dynamic, but he understands how to get the puck to teammates for scoring chances.

Defensively, he can leverage his skating and throw some hits, but some momentary lapses in judgment and misreads leave you wondering what he was thinking. He consistently has good games, but one or two shifts sour the overall outlook. He's playing big minutes and a big role for Prince George, so he has the potential to smooth things out and move up as the season goes on.

26. Tomas Chrenko, C, Nitra (Svk.), 5-foot-11, 172 pounds

Playing at the pro level in Slovakia, Chrenko has shown flashes of really solid, translatable skill. He's put up 16 points in 25 games, putting him on pace for one of the most productive draft-eligible seasons for any forward in the Slovak pro league since Marion Gaborik.

Chrenko is a very solid playmaker, focused on funnelling pucks to the slot. He throws his weight around a bit and plays hard in the corners. He does a lot of what you'd like to see from a center at the next level. If he can continue to develop his skill and refine some of the details in his skating, he could be a really interesting first-rounder.

27. Adam Goljer, D, Trencin (Svk.), 6-foot-3, 194 pounds

As a defense-first blueliner, there aren't many players better than Goljer.

He is young for his draft class, which means there is a bit more runway for development. His combination of size, mobility and defensive intelligence makes him a very interesting prospect.

At the men's level in Slovakia, his willingness to engage physically and a base level of skill that enable him to be a factor on the breakout are allowing him to play over 20 minutes on many nights.

Goljer has some upside as a puck-mover still, but the safety net of him being a minute-munching defensive presence might have NHL clubs excited.

28. Ryan Roobroeck, C, Niagara (OHL), 6-foot-3, 215 pounds

Last year, Roobroeck put up some insane numbers in the OHL. His 41 goals and 87 points were incredible for a forward before their draft year.

With the 6-foot-4 frame, the attraction for NHL scouts was obvious. This season, the production has fallen off considerably, and his overall involvement hasn't quite been at the level you'd expect from a top prospect. Roobroeck doesn't play with much pace, and his mobility has been an issue since coming into the OHL. His shot is a great weapon, and he gets to the net consistently, but the holes in his game will need to be addressed over the next few years.

29. Michael Berchild, RW, USA U-18 (NTDP), 5-foot-10, 180 pounds

Berchild is a speedy, skilled right winger who has often been the most creative and consistent offensive generator for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program this season. He may not be leading the team in scoring, but there are so many incredibly crafty plays that he makes that sometimes go unrewarded.

Berchild must get stronger – going to the University of Denver next year will help – but there are a lot of really nice on- and off-puck habits. He uses his speed effectively to pressure the puck carrier or slip by defenders off-puck. Berchild is likely to go later than this because of his size, but his skill set suggests that he’s better than quite a few players who could go ahead of him.

30. Pierce Mbuyi, LW, Owen Sound (OHL), 5-foot-10, 160 pounds

With a great motor, solid skill and a good release, Mbuyi often outplays his projection and finds a way to contribute to a team at the next level.

The battle level he plays with is impressive, playing much bigger than his actual frame. NHL teams may shy away from him because of his size, but he's often the player initiating physicality in the battle for the puck, and that is a nice sign from a player of his stature.

His passing has been a very nice asset this season, spotting open lanes and firing passes onto the tape of teammates. Mbuyi's motor carries over to the defensive side of the game as well, which is an added bonus.

31. Maddox Dagenais, C, Quebec (QMJHL), 6-foot-4, 196 pounds

The big center has a safe floor and a limited ceiling as it stands, but his play has been encouraging, especially in recent viewings.

Dagenais brings some physicality to the game and has shown effective forechecking. He keeps his feet moving and looks to pursue the puck carrier as they break out. Offensively, most of his play is simple. He has some tactical passing and some really good off-puck routes to find some space to get his shot off. Dagenais profiles as a bottom-six player with some potential as a middle-six complementary scorer.

32. Max Isaksson, W/C, Vaxjo Jr. (Swe.), Six-foot, 185 pounds

One of the most interesting players in the draft, Isaksson has such a wide range of outcomes. It's easy to see why people would rank him much lower than this.

With that said, Isaksson's skilled tactical game generates so many small advantages. His improved speed has added a layer to his game, allowing him to ramp up the pace when needed. Isaksson is a really intriguing finisher with a pinpoint shot and smart shot locations. His developing passing game has made him a more diverse threat as well. He's a bit of a project, but he's a worthwhile bet.

Nos. 33 to 50

33. Wiggo Sorensson, C/W, Boro/Vetlanda (Swe.4), 5-foot-10, 178 pounds

34. Victor Plante, RW/LW, USA U-18 (NTDP), 5-foot-10, 163 pounds

35. Yegor Shilov, C, Victoriaville (QMJHL), 6-foot-1, 181 pounds

36. JP Hurlbert, RW, Kamloops (WHL), Six-foot, 185 pounds

37. Landon Hafele, LW, Green Bay (USHL), Six-foot, 185 pounds

38. Nikita Klepov, RW, Saginaw (OHL), Six-foot, 178 pounds

39. Alessandro Di Iorio, C/W, Sarnia (OHL), Six-foot, 188 pounds

40. Samu Alalauri, D, Pelicans Jr. (Fin.), 6-foot-2, 203 pounds

41. Nils Bartholdsson, RW, Rogle Jr. (Swe.), 5-foot-10, 170 pounds

42. Jean-Cristoph Lemieux, LW/C, Windsor (OHL), Six-foot, 190 pounds

43. Oscar Holmertz, C, Linkoping Jr. (Swe.), Six-foot, 187 pounds

44. Niklas Aaram-Olsen, LW, Orebro Jr. (Swe.), Six-foot, 184 pounds

45. Daxon Rudolph, D, Prince Albert (WHL), 6-foot-2, 206 pounds

46. Noah Kosick, C, Swift Current (WHL), 5-foot-11, 165 pounds

47. Axel Elofsson, D, Orebro Jr. (Swe.), 5-foot-10, 164 pounds

48. Ilia Morozov, C, Miami Univ. Ohio (NCAA), 6-foot-3, 197 pounds

49. Wyatt Cullen, LW, USA U-18 (NTDP), 5-foot-11, 174 pounds

50. Alexander Command, C, Orebro Jr. (Swe.), 6-foot-1, 183 pounds

Reacting To NHL Central Scouting's Preliminary 2026 Draft List: Stock Up, Stock Down

The WHL's leading scorer and a 6-foot-7 center got some love on NHL Central Scouting's first draft list of the season, but other prospects received lower grades than expected.

Honorable Mentions

Simon Katolicky, LW/RW, Tappara Jr. (Fin.)

Ola Palme, D, Vaxjo Jr. (Swe.)

Vladimir Dravecky, D, Rogle Jr. (Swe.)

Blake Zielinski, RW/LW, Des Moines (USHL)

Oscar Hemming, RW, Kiekko-Espoo Jr. (Fin.)

Beckham Edwards, C, Sarnia (OHL)

Braidy Wassilyn, LW, London (OHL)

Liam Ruck, RW, Medicine Hat (WHL)

Thomas Rousseau, RW, Sherbrooke (QMJHL)

Simas Ignatavicius, C/W, Geneve-Servette (Sui.)

Cameron Chartrand, D, Cedar Rapids (USHL)

Markus Ruck, C/W, Medicine Hat (WHL)

Cruz Pavao, RW, Tri-City (WHL)

Lars Steiner, RW, Rouyn-Noranda (QMJHL)

Mans Gudmundsson, D, Farjestad Jr. (Swe.)

Rocky Langvardt, D, Leksands (Swe.)

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.