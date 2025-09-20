Andrew Mangiapane Looks To Make The Most Of Being On The Other Side Of Battle Of Alberta

Being an Edmonton Oiler might be brand new to Andrew Mangiapane, but that doesn't mean the team or its captain aren't familiar to him.

After spending seven seasons with the Calgary Flames, where he put up 35 goals in 2021-22, and a year in Washington, his next stop saw him sign a two-year $3.6-million deal with the Oilers this summer, a move that could see him spend extensive time playing on the wing with Connor McDavid, someone who he grew up playing minor hockey against in Ontario before their time in the NHL. The praise for what he can bring to the lineup is something that McDavid wasted no time in giving on Thursday.

"He's a great player, a guy who's scored 35 goals in this league before, I think that's right, something around there," McDavid said. "He's scored goals in this league, he can play with an edge, plays fast, wins battles, that's what you're looking for."

For Mangiapane, the biggest thing for him is being able to produce and see what can rub off on him playing with No. 97.

"He's the best player in the league, so to be able to be on the same team as him is special," Mangiapane said. "I'm just going out there during this camp, trying to play my game, play hard, try to read off him, hopefully he teaches me a thing or two, and just kind of go off from there."

Edmonton's first pre-season game comes on Sunday against Calgary, and for Mangiapane, he said with a bit of a chuckle, that it might take a minute to adjust to being on the opposite side of the Battle of Alberta, but the bigger task at hand is showing that he can provide value for his new club, no matter who he's facing.

"I think the game is going to be, first couple of shifts are going to be a little nerve-racking, but obviously, like I said before, I just gotta go out there and play my game. Not going to focus on it too much, obviously I still have some friends on the other side there, but I'm here now, I just gotta be the best player I can for the Oilers."

Avry Lewis-McDougall has more on Mangiapane and what he could bring to the Oilers this season in his latest video column:

