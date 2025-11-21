    • Powered by Roundtable

    Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves Is Setting Himself Up For A Nice Payday And A Bright Future

    Ken Campbell
    Nov 21, 2025, 17:09
    Blue Jackets' Jet Greaves Is Setting Himself Up For A Nice Payday And A Bright Future

    Columbus Blue Jackets netminder Jet Greaves will make No. 1-goalie money before long.

    If you didn't know who Jet Greaves was coming into this season, you probably weren't paying attention at the end of last season.

    All he did was win five straight games for the Columbus Blue Jackets in April, picking up two shutouts and allowing just four goals in the process.

    It has been a slow and steady climb for a kid who was playing in the ECHL four years ago.

    Greaves is making a strong case to be the No. 1 goalie for the Blue Jackets with his play last season and through the first quarter of 2025-26. And if he keeps this up, he'll be making No. 1-goalie money before long.

