Blue Jays' World Series Run Highlights Leafs' Ineptness When It Comes To Actually Winning Something

The Toronto Blue Jays captivated much of Canada with their playoff run, which resulted in an agonizing 5-4 loss in Game 7 of the Fall Classic.

Hey, at least they came close, and they've won before, two things the hockey team in that market cannot say they've done for almost six decades.

It's really actually quite remarkable. The Maple Leafs own their town and much of their country, despite the fact that they've consistently failed in rewarding their fans for their loyalty.

And this is not a Toronto thing. Virtually every pro/semi-pro team in the market has won a championship or multiple championships over the years, from the six Grey Cups for the Toronto Argonauts to the Calder Cup captured by the Toronto Marlies, the Leafs' AHL affiliate.

As difficult as it might be to fathom, the Montreal Canadiens have won 10 Cups - 10 Cups! - since the Maple Leafs last won.

During the Harold Ballard years, money was the focus. But since then, the Leafs have desperately wanted to win a Stanley Cup. They just don't know how to do it.

Watch the video column up above for the full take.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.