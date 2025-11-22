Blues Place Alexandre Texier On Waivers To Terminate Contract

Alexandre Texier's time with the St. Louis Blues is officially coming to an end.

The Blues have placed Texier on unconditional waivers for the purpose of contract termination, according to The Athletic's James Mirtle.

Texier being placed on unconditional waivers comes after the 26-year-old forward passed through regular waivers unclaimed on Friday. He was sent down to the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds.

Now, once he clears unconditional waivers, he will have the opportunity to become a free agent and sign elsewhere.

Ahead of this roster move, Texier was in the final year of a two-year contract that saw him earn $2.1 million per season.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported in his latest 32 Thoughts column on Nov. 20 that Texier was considering terminating his contract, just like David Kampf did with the Toronto Maple Leafs earlier this month. Now, it is officially coming to fruition.

Maple Leafs Place David Kampf On Waivers To Terminate Contract

The Toronto Maple Leafs waived David Kampf after he left the AHL's Marlies, setting the stage for him to become a free agent.

According to TSN's Pierre LeBrun, nine teams have expressed interest in Texier, but he is currently deciding between two Eastern Conference clubs.

Texier played in eight games this season with the Blues, where he posted one assist, two penalty minutes, and an even plus/minus rating. This is after he recorded six goals, five assists, 11 points, and a minus-three rating during his first season with the Blues in 2024-25.

In 240 career NHL games split between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Blues, Texier has posted 40 goals, 51 assists, 91 points, and 94 penalty minutes.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.